Rahul Tewatia Memes Rule Twitter After Rajasthan Youngster Stars In Another Run Chase

Every year in the Dream11 IPL, the cricketing community gets to witness some of the best emerging stars who leave a deep impression with their performances. The Dream11 IPL 2020 has had one such youngster who has taken the league by storm with his all-round display. It is Rajasthan all-rounder, Rahul Tewatia who has impressed one and all with his brilliant performances.

On Sunday, Rahul Tewatia once again starred for Rajasthan as he helped the Men in Pink achieve the target of 159 set by Hyderabad in Dubai. The Steve Smith-led team was down and out of the game when they were languishing at 78/5 after 12 overs. With another 81 runs required off the final eight overs and all the specialist batsmen back in the pavillion, a victory seemed like an improbable task for Rajasthan.

However, Rahul Tewatia had other plans as he played calculated cricket alongside youngster Riyan Parag and took the game deep. The Rajasthan outfit needed 36 off the last three overs and Rashid Khan came to bowl the 18th over. The Afghan spinner, who had bamboozled Rajasthan top-order with his spin, couldn't keep Rahul Tewatia under check as the Haryana lad smashed him for three consecutive boundaries to pull back the game in Rajasthan's favour.

The duo of Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag ensured that they didn't lose the plot from there as they reached the target with a ball to spare. While Rahul Tewatia scored an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls, Riyan Parag also shined with 42 off 26 balls. After the game was done, Twitter erupted as they lauded Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag for their brilliant chase.

Rahul Tewatia, in particular, was the talking point after the match as he gave a befitting reply to trollers who called him a one-match wonder after his heroics against Punjab where he scored five sixes off one over to guide his team home. Several reactions poured in as netizens heaped praises on the Rajasthan all-rounder. A lot of memes were also created which left everyone in splits. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Every team to Tewatia: pic.twitter.com/EvulI78RlP — Sandeep Kumar (@sandeep50532) October 11, 2020

Cricket experts : RR looking at another defeat



#Tewatia: pic.twitter.com/j9CksmU4eS — Abhinandan (@abhinandan195) October 11, 2020

Notably, Rahul Tewatia was traded by Delhi along with Mayank Markande as Ajinkya Rahane was picked instead, ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Rahul Tewatia has already proved that he is an indispensable part of the Rajasthan unit. The Rahul Tewatia Dream11 IPL stats were not really great before the ongoing season.

However, with his brilliant performances, the Tewatia Dream11 IPL stats have considerably improved. The Rahul Tewatia Dream11 IPL stats include 300 runs that he has scored in 27 matches at a strike-rate of 140.84. The Haryana all-rounder also has 19 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, courtesy of their win over Hyderabad, Rajasthan have toppled Chennai from the sixth spot in the Dream11 IPL points table. The Men in Pink are now placed at the sixth place on the Dream11 IPL points table with three wins and four defeats. According to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, Steve Smith's side will now take on Delhi in Match 30 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 14 in Dubai.

