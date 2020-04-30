Khawaja, Shaun Marsh Excluded From Australia's Contract List, Labuschagne, Wade, Rewarded

Australia named six fresh faces in the national contract lists for the year 2020-21, giving Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis out while rewarding six others including the marvellous Marnus Labushagne. In the list of 20 players who are set to receive contracts revealed by Cricket Australia on Thursday, senior batsmen Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja have been omitted while BBL top-scorer Marcus Stoinis had also been left out. In the bowler's department, Nathan Coulter-Nile was omitted. Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris are other players who have been skipped in the list.

Marnus Labuschagne has been rewarded with a central contract for his consistency and a series of stupendous performances, both at home and overseas. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has earned his way back into the contract list after having a tough day in the office for the past couple of years. Batsman Joe Burns has earned the faith of the Board after walking the talk with his bat while bowlers Ashton Agar and Kane Richardson have added to Australia's firepower in the past year.

Six new faces in Australia's contract list

JUST IN: Cricket Australia reveals the national contract lists for 2020-21: https://t.co/q5c29tVDX9 pic.twitter.com/Opj6LispfT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 30, 2020

CA men's contract list: Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

CA women's contract list: Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

