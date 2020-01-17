KHT Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Final Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Khulna Tigers will take on Rajshahi Royals in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 on Friday, January 17. The match will take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game will commence at 6:30 PM (IST).

Khulna Tigers finished the league stage as the table toppers and rightly deserve to be in the final. They have played consistent cricket throughout the tournament as they had 8 wins and 4 losses to their name prior to the playoffs. They defeated Rajshahi Royals in the Qualifier 1 by 27 runs to advance to the final. They will look to replicate their performance from the last game to win the title.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Royals were also consistent throughout the tournament before and finished at the second position in the points table. After having lost in Qualifier 1, the Royals came back strongly as they defeated Chattogram Challengers by 2 wickets courtesy their skipper Andre Russell's heroics. They will like to avenge their defeat from the first qualifier and win the title. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

KHT vs RAR Squads

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Andre Russell (Captain), Liton Das (Wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

KHT vs RAR Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (Vice-captain), Afif Hossain

Khulna Tigers start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: KHULNA TIGERS & RAJSHAHI ROYALS TWITTER