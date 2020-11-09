Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira's Play Date Adored By Fans; See Picture

Defending champions Mumbai have had an impressive Dream11 IPL 2020 season, wherein they qualified for playoffs as the top-ranked team in the league stage. They faced Delhi in the playoffs and overcame their opponents by 57 runs to qualify for the summit clash. On Tuesday, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side will once again face Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final in Dubai.

Before the Mumbai vs Delhi final, some of the Mumbai players took some time out and were pictured spending some time with their kids before getting back to practice mode for the high octane final. The Mumbai franchise took to their social media handles and posted a picture of the same for their fans.

Rohit Sharma daughter: Fans adore Samaira Sharma's latest image

On Sunday, Mumbai posted a photo on Twitter, where Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira Sharma can be seen sharing time with Aditya Tare and his daughter Rabbani, and Dhawal Kulkarni and his daughter Nitara. All three can be seen in the picture with a birthday cake placed in front of them. Samaira Sharma's picture in the arms of her father shot up the cuteness quotient of the same. Here's the post by the franchise -

Here's how fans reacted to Samaira Sharma's cute post -

Mumbai vs Delhi final: A look at in-form Mumbai players before the summit clash

Before the Mumbai vs Delhi final, Mumbai start as favourites courtesy their in-form batting lineup comprising the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock are in top form, having scored 483 runs each this season. They occupy the fourth and fifth positions on the run-scorers' list but Kishan has a higher average and strike rate than de Kock.

Coming to the bowling department, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been really excellent with the ball. While Boult has been consistently picking up wickets in the powerplay, Bumrah has raced to 27 wickets in the tournament and is only 2 wickets behind Delhi's Kagiso Rabada (29). Boult is third on the list with 22 wickets.

