Maldives Women Cricket Team Dismissed For 8 Runs, 9 Players Out For Duck

The Maldives Women's cricket team had a day to forget after they created an unwanted record against Nepal in the third-place play-off of the 13th South Asian Games. The Maldives were bowled out for a single-digit score and surprisingly, the batter who had scored one run was the top-scorer for the team.

Maldives bowled out for just eight runs

The Maldives who had won the toss and elected to bat first had no idea about what was in store for them as everything went wrong right from the very beginning and were bundled out just for eight runs. All the nine batters were dismissed for a duck. Meanwhile, opener Aima Aishath was the top-scorer with one run off 12 deliveries. However, it was the Maldives captain Zoona Mariyam who had lasted the longest at the crease for her side. Even though she failed to get off the mark, she managed to last 16 deliveries i.e. four more than the top-scorer Aima Aishath. She was eventually castled by Karuna Bhandari. Maldives' innings could only last for 11.3 overs and apart from a single from the top-scorer, their runs came from extras which were wides. After this performance, the Maldives who were bowled out for eight now hold the record for the second-lowest women's T20 International score in history. Mali holds the record of scoring the lowest total after they were dismissed for six by Rwanda in June.

A cakewalk for Nepal

After bundling out the Maldives for a single-digit score, it was just a mere formality for Nepal as they reached the target without even breaking a sweat in just seven deliveries as both their openers Kajal Shreshtha and Roma Thapa remained unbeaten in the end. Meanwhile, Anjali Chand was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal in the first innings as she finished with figures of 4/1.

