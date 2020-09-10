Kieron Pollard Trolls Darren Sammy For 'TKR Is Goliath Comment' Ahead Of CPL 2020 Final

Trinbago Knight Riders are all set to lock horns with St Lucia Zouks in the final of the CPL 2020 on Thursday, September 10. The Riders will be led by Kieron Pollard while the Zouks will be captained by Darren Sammy. Both Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy are two veterans of the T20 format which is why the stage is set for a thrilling CPL T20 final.

CPL T20 final: Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy engage in war of words ahead of the much-awaited final

However, even before the contest starts on the field, both Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy have engaged in a war of words, which could only make the CPL T20 final even more interesting. Ahead of the CPL T20 final, Darren Sammy said that he sees see TKR as Goliath of the tournament, thus implying that the Kieron Pollard-led team is the strongest team in the competition. However, Sammy reckoned that he told his players that they should not forget that David defeated Goliath.

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated the entire tournament till now by crushing every team that came in their way. Kieron Pollard's men won all their 11 games in the CPL 2020. On the other hand, Zouks have shown extreme courage and have defied all odds to reach the CPL T20 final. The last time these two sides met was during reverse fixture when the TKR emerged victorious by 23 runs. Both sides have some of the best players in the T20 format and they will look to guide their respective teams to the CPL 2020 title.

CPL 2020 live streaming details

The telecast of CPL live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on September 10 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. The CPL T20 final live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER