Kieron Pollard Trolls Dwayne Bravo Comically After Mumbai's Dream11 IPL Win: Watch

Mumbai romped to their 5th IPL title defeating Delhi in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final on Tuesday. The defending champions became just the second team to ever defend their Dream11 IPL title, after Chennai who did it in 2011. Rohit Sharma and co. reinforced their credentials as the most successful franchise in the tournament history and broke their odd-year jin on Tuesday.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Kieron Pollard aims a dig at Chennai's Dwayne Bravo after Dream11 IPL 2020 final

After Mumbai wrapped up another successful Dream11 IPL campaign, Kieron Pollard couldn't help himself and aimed at a light-hearted jibe at his international teammate and Chennai star Dwayne Bravo. Speaking on the sidelines after the Mumbai vs Delhi clash, the West Indian all-rounder said that Mumbai's 5th Dream11 IPL title meant that the franchise were unprecedented now. Pollard noted that next best team in the tournament history was Chennai with 3 title wins.

Mentioning Dwayne Bravo, the 33-year-old said that he just wanted to let his teammate know that he was ahead of him with Mumbai's Dream11 IPL win on Tuesday. Mumbai and Chennai share a fierce rivalry in the Dream11 IPL, and are the two most successful franchises in the tournament, with eight wins among the two. Incidentally, Pollard and Bravo were teammates at Mumbai during the 2010 season, where Mumbai reached the final, losing to Chennai.

.@KieronPollard55: Five trophies so I think we're unprecedented now. The next team is at three trophies. @DJBravo47, I'm ahead of you now. I want to just say this on camera 💙

#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Dream11IPLFinal #MIvDC — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2020

Pollard had a fairly successful season with Mumbai this season, playing some brief cameos for the defending champions this year. The 33-year-old scored 268 runs this season at a scintillating strike rate of 191.42, with 15 fours and 22 sixes to his name. Pollard also occasionally contributed with the ball, picking up four wickets in 21 overs this season. The West Indian all-rounder also captained the Mumbai franchise in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who missed four games due to injury.

Mumbai IPL title wins

Mumbai lifted their fifth Dream11 IPL title on Tuesday, retaining their trophy from last season. Rohit Sharma and co. have now lifted five titles in the last eight years, since winning the title for the first time in 2013. Overall, Mumbai have seven titles to their name, including the two Champions League titles they lifted in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Only Kieron Pollard and captain Rohit Sharma have been part of the franchise in all their title-winning seasons.

