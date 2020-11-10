Rohit Sharma Dismissed After Lalit Yadav's Sensational Catch In Dream11 IPL Final: Watch

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Mumbai franchise continued their dominance in the Dream11 Indian Premier League as they won a record fifth title after beating Delhi in the Dream11 IPL final by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Chasing a modest target of 157, the Men in Blue got off to a flyer as they raced to 61/1 at the end of the powerplay.
Mumbai openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma came out with positive intent as they started taking Delhi bowlers to the cleaners from the word go. The South African was the aggressor between the two as he scored a quickfire 20 off 12 balls to set lay the perfect foundation for the chase. However, he perished in the fifth over as he was caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Marcus Stoinis' bowling.
Rohit held one end and kept the scoreboard ticking by scoring singles and hitting an odd boundary every over. He ensured that Mumbai was always above the required run-rate. The Mumbai skipper formed a 45-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed courtesy of an unfortunate run out.
Rohit soon reached his fifty and got Mumbai closer to victory. However, the right-hander couldn't finish the game for Mumbai as he was dismissed for a well-made 51-ball 98. The Mumbai captain tried to pull a slower bouncer bowled by Anrich Nortje but couldn't get hold of it. Substitute fielder Lalit Yadav came running in from the cow corner to complete a sensational catch. The Lalit Yadav catch was lauded by the commentators and fans alike.
Final. 16.2: WICKET! R Sharma (68) is out, c sub (Lalit Yadav) b Anrich Nortje, 137/3 https://t.co/6kuxVfvInp #MIvDC #Dream11IPL #IPL2020— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 10, 2020
The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN.
The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma ₹7 crore ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.
Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth and Pakistan team salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Rohit Sharma net worth and Pakistan team salary figures.
