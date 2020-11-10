Rohit Sharma Roars After Injury Controversy With 51-ball 68 In Dream11 IPL Final: Watch

Rohit Sharma walked into the field on Tuesday aiming to win his sixth Dream11 IPL title. After his bowlers restricted Delhi to 156, the onus was on him to give his team a good start as they look to defend their crown. The 33-year-old did not disappoint, brandishing a wide array of strokes at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Rohit Sharma leads from the front with a scintillating half-century

Rohit Sharma seemed in the mood to make it big on Tuesday in the Dream11 IPL final. The Mumbai skipper made his intentions clear, thumping Ravichandran Ashwin for a six over long-on in the very first innings of the chase. The 33-year-old since did not look back as he smashed the Delhi bowling attack to all parts of the ground. The Mumbai captain received a reprieve in the 11th over of the innings, when trusted lieutenant Suryakumar Yadav sacrificed his wicket to keep Rohit’s innings going.

A well made half-century for @ImRo45 in his 200th outing in the IPL.



Sharma soon completed his 50 and continued his onslaught before a brilliant piece of fielding saw the back of him. The 33-year-old mistimed a short ball off Anrich Nortje, and substitute fielder Lalit Yadav completed a stunning diving catch to dismiss him. The Mumbai captain’s innings played a huge role as his side won the game by 5 wickets, becoming only the second team after Chennai to defend their Dream11 IPL title. This was Mumbai’s fifth Dream11 IPL win in eight years, reinforcing them as the most successful side in the tournament’s history. On the personal front, this was Rohit Sharma's sixth Dream11 IPL win, the most by a player.

Mumbai vs Delhi: WATCH Rohit Sharma's match-winning 50 in Dream11 IPL final

India vs Australia 2020: Rohit Sharma silences critics after squad snub

A day after the committee of selectors decided to rest Rohit Sharma from the limited-overs leg of the India vs Australia 2020 tour, the Mumbai captain ended his struggle for form and fitness this season, courtesy his fighting half-century in the final. Rohit's 51-ball 68 served as a timely reminder of his skills, and Team India could miss his presence at the top of the order when they begin their tour Down Under later this month. The 33-year-old, on the whole, had a disappointing campaign, ending the season with 332 runs in 12 matches, with three half-centuries.

