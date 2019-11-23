The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Lionise India's First Pink-ball Test Centurion King Kohli

Cricket News

Netizens are elated after Indian skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 27th test century in the second and final test match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli proved to be the run machine in the truest sense as the right-hander notched up his 27th test ton in the final test match against Bangladesh on Friday. His century coincides with a historic occasion for Indian cricket as the hosts are playing their first-ever Day-Night Test in the country. Only a day before, Virat brought up his 5,000th run in Test cricket. Playing his 86th innings, Virat Kohli also became the fastest skipper to achieve the milestone in the longest format. 

READ: Ind vs Ban live: Virat Kohli brings up 27th Test century as India stretch lead

Fans of the skipper who were elated by his century took to Twitter and hailed the master class displayed by the class batsman. While some lauded the well-timed shots played by Kohli, others addressed him as the 'best batsman of all times'. 

READ: Ricky Ponting expresses his displeasure over umpire's inability to spot no-balls

India inch towards a mammoth lead

After hitting his century, Virat Kohli played some fearless cricket as he dealt in boundaries and accelerated India's scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja who usually plays attacking shots played second fiddle to his captain as Kohli looked in good touch. At the time of lunch, India's scorecard read 289/4. Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 130 while Jadeja was unbeaten on 12. The hosts at Lunch were ahead by 183 runs.

READ: Aus vs Pak: 4 bowlers to have dismissed Steve Smith the most in Test cricket

READ: Harbhajan Singh thanks Kolkata police for India's pink ball Test success

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG