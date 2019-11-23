Netizens Lionise India's First Pink-ball Test Centurion King Kohli

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli proved to be the run machine in the truest sense as the right-hander notched up his 27th test ton in the final test match against Bangladesh on Friday. His century coincides with a historic occasion for Indian cricket as the hosts are playing their first-ever Day-Night Test in the country. Only a day before, Virat brought up his 5,000th run in Test cricket. Playing his 86th innings, Virat Kohli also became the fastest skipper to achieve the milestone in the longest format.

Fans of the skipper who were elated by his century took to Twitter and hailed the master class displayed by the class batsman. While some lauded the well-timed shots played by Kohli, others addressed him as the 'best batsman of all times'.

I haven't seen any player in the world who plays better extra cover drive than Virat Kohli - Sunil Gavaskar on air. #KingKohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/JCJhRq0Rgb — Jayesh😎 (@jayeshvk16) November 23, 2019

Gonna tell my Kids The man one who hits 100 on First Pink Ball Test in History.(India)



Unless his name is Virat King Kohli#KingKohli #PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/1ST0PhNwF3 — HariHaraN (@harihar2408) November 23, 2019

Average of 55, 60 and 50 in Test ODI and T20I.



Best Batsman of This Generation and One of the best batsman of all Time 👑#INDvBAN #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/21yzpdT0Ar — Cricket freak♥️ (@naveensurana05) November 23, 2019

Another test ton from the master Virat Kohli. G.O.A.T. Best in the world for sure . No doubt . Test ton no.27. First test ton with Pink Ball🔥🔥🔥 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/4bgvRcEyvg — Ignite Minds (@hopeless_ass) November 23, 2019

India inch towards a mammoth lead

After hitting his century, Virat Kohli played some fearless cricket as he dealt in boundaries and accelerated India's scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja who usually plays attacking shots played second fiddle to his captain as Kohli looked in good touch. At the time of lunch, India's scorecard read 289/4. Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 130 while Jadeja was unbeaten on 12. The hosts at Lunch were ahead by 183 runs.

