Michael Vaughan Claims Balls Of All Colours Are The Undisputed Territory Of King Kohli

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was all praise for India's skipper Virat Kohli as the batting maestro scored his 27th Test century against Bangladesh at Kolkata on Saturday. Michael Vaughan, on multiple occasions, has called Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world across all formats of the game. With King Kohli's ton in India's first-ever Day-Night Test, an ecstatic Michael Vaughan took to Twitter to say that King Kohli dominated red-ball, white-ball, and pink-ball games and was indeed the undisputed King of all formats of the game.

Micheal Vaughan hails King Kohli

Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2019

Virat Kohli creates history

You have heard that right. After Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test century, the Indian skipper ended up breaking a lot of records as well. This was also the 20th Test century as the Indian captain and 41st international century as captain which is the joint-most. Meanwhile, this was also his 70th international century and he also became the first Indian to hit a century in Day-Night Test. At the same time, this was also Virat's first century in the game's longest format since December 2018. His last ton had come against Australia 'Down Under' where he became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia.

India inch towards a mammoth lead

After getting to his century, Virat Kohli played some fearless cricket as he dealt in boundaries and accelerated India's scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja who usually plays attacking shots played second fiddle to his captain as Kohli looked in good touch. At the time of lunch, India's scorecard read 289/4. Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 130 while Jadeja was unbeaten on 12. The hosts are now ahead by 183 runs.

