Netizens Cry For The OG 7 As Pant Disappoints Yet Again With Just Seven

After a series of poor performances and heavy criticism, wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant looked to have resurrected in the first two ODIs against West Indies, however, the Delhi-lad failed to maintain his consistency in the third ODI. Pant failed to perform with the bat and behind the wickets, both. The power-hitter managed to score only seven runs while India was chasing a mammoth total of 315 set by the Windies after being put to bat first by the Indian skipper.

Poor day for Pant

The Delhi-lad also failed to impress behind the stumps as he first dropped Shimron Hetmyer's catch in the 25th over off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. The second time, he dropped Roston Chase off Kuldeep Yadav's delivery while Chase had not even opened his account and went on to score 38 runs. Later in the game, Pant also missed Nicolas Pooran's difficult catch in the death, as Pooran went berserk and ended up scoring 89 runs before getting out to Shardul Thakur.

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 15 years in international cricket on Sunday. While Pant failed to perform, netizens slammed the wicket-keeper and cried loud to bring back MSD who has been on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC World Cup this year. Here are some of the reactions:

Pooran & Pollard show in Cuttack

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard took the Barabati Stadium by a storm as they bashed the Indian bowlers all around the park, registering a massive total of 315 runs in 50 overs. Pooran & Pollard joined hands to dominate over India in the last ten overs, adding more than 100 runs as the Indian bowlers remained clueless as to how to stop the Maroon Marathon. Nicholas Pooran played a blistering knock of 89 runs off 64 balls, laced with ten fours and three sixes. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard stood with Pooran on the other hand and stepped on the gas pedal towards the last five overs of the game, powering West Indies to a total above 300 runs.

