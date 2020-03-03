KL Rahul Irked After Being Denied DRS Decision On Dismissal In Ranji Trophy; Watch Video

Bengal registered a comprehensive 174-run win over Karnataka in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy at Eden Gardens and will now await the winners of the match between Gujarat and Saurashtra in the final. Chasing 352 runs to win the match, Karnataka were bowled out for 177 runs in their second innings. Apart from Devdutt Padikkal (62) and Abhimanyu Mithun (38), no other batsmen made a major contribution in the second innings.

Mukesh Kumar was Bengal's best bowler in the second innings, picking up 6 wickets. Ishan Porel, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings chipped in with 2 wickets, which included the big scalp of KL Rahul. While Porel dismissed the Team India batsman in the second innings, what took everyone by surprise was that the opener was denied a DRS review by the umpire.

Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul denied DRS

Team India opener, KL Rahul who was drafted into the Karnataka Ranji side, had a poor outing in the match scoring a tally of 26 runs in the two innings. The right-handed opener was a victim of the updated DRS rule in the tournament during the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match. The incident happened during the third day of Karnataka's second innings. Bengal pacer Ishan Porel bowled a delivery which came back to hit KL Rahul's pads in front of the stumps.

The hosts appealed in unison to see the umpire raise his finger. KL Rahul was keen on taking the review due to the impact of the ball being outside the off-stump, but he wasn’t allowed to do so as him opting for a review would have had no effect on the decision for which he didn’t offer to play a shot. After being seen discussing the same with the umpire, Rahul eventually walked back to the pavilion. With no ball tracking available, the impact of the ball hitting him would have only worked had he attempted a shot.

Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy: Here's the new DRS rule

According to the rule, the semi-final stage of the Ranji Trophy has the provision of the newly introduced DRS but only in a restricted manner. The system will not be featuring certain tools like HawkEye, Snickometer and UltraEdge which are usually used in international fixtures.

BEN vs KAR live streaming details

BEN vs KAR live streaming can be done on Hotstar. In the Indian subcontinent, the Bengal vs Karnataka live scores and updates can be seen on BCCI's official website.

Where to watch BEN vs KAR live telecast in India?

The BEN vs KAR live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, the Bengal vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.