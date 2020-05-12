KL Rahul Finally Reveals Secret Behind Much-celebrated Fitness And Fashion Sense

Fitness has become arguably the most importance for a place in the Indian team and KL Rahul has ensured that he continues to maintain his fitness off the field when there is no cricket action taking place on it. The Karnataka cricketer is currently enjoying time at home rather than leading his IPL side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after COVID-19 postponed the IPL tournament until further notice.

Amidst the India lockdown, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was engaged in a 'AskKL' Q&A session with cricket fans on Twitter, where he spoke about various topics both on and off the field. During the conversation, he also revealed his secret on maintaining a healthy diet and his source of inspiration for his fashion.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul reveals diet secret

During the Q&A session, one of the cricket fan asked KL Rahul about his way of maintaining a healthy diet. The 28-year-old Bengaluru-based wicketkeeper-batsman revealed that it was 3 years back that he took a DNA test and found out that he was not eating the food that his body needed but he was eating the ones he was sensitive to. He further said that the body of every individual is different and diet needs to be customized according to one's body type.

3 years ago I did a DNA test and found that most things I was eating, I was sensitive to.

And what I wasn't eating, my body required.

Every individual is different and the diet needs to be customized to one's body type. Currently I have more carbs,try to avoid sugar, no dairy https://t.co/vOFIR2xM6W — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul reveals his fashion secret

Another cricket fan asked KL Rahul about his source of inspiration in terms of his fashion sense. Rahul, in his reply, said that he draws inspiration for fashion from various places and people since he gets to travel a lot while playing cricket due to which he gets to see so much more in terms of fashion.

From lots of places and people. As we travel a lot as well we get to see so much more in terms of fashion. https://t.co/1ixU0DxhOe — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul to lead Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020

KL Rahul will be hoping for cricket to resume as soon as possible as he will be eager to lead Kings XI Punjab side in the upcoming edition. Rahul was appointed as the skipper of Kings XI Punjab after Ravichandran Ashwin moved to the Delhi Capitals during the IPL trade window. The right-handed batsman had a very productive IPL season for KXIP in 2019 where he scored 593 runs, becoming the top-scorer for his side

KXIP were scheduled to open their season against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 30, but the tournament was postponed until April 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus. After the government decided to extend the lockdown to control coronavirus, the BCCI decided to postpone the IPL tournament until further notice. The nation is in lockdown has been extended until May 17.

(IMAGE: KL RAHUL / TWITTER)