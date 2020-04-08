KL Rahul Slams Fastest IPL Fifty Off Just 14 Balls On Apr 8, 2018; Watch Video

Dynamic Indian batsman KL Rahul was recently appointed as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Having made his debut for the franchise in IPL 2018, the cricketer has been a prolific run-scorer at the top for Kings XI Punjab ever since. On his maiden outing for the Punjab-based in 2018, the right-hander announced himself with a 14-ball half-century against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

IPL throwback: KL Rahul’s sparkling KXIP debut

On April 8, 2018, KL Rahul played his first match for Kings XI Punjab. Chasing a 167-run target posed by the Delhi Daredevils, KL Rahul provided a rollicking start to the home side. The opening batsman struck Trent Boult with 6, 4, 4 to finish off a 16-run opening over. He then took the attack to leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who was brought in to bowl the third over of the innings. KL Rahul launched Mishra for three fours and two sixes in the over and raced to his fifty in his 14 deliveries. In doing so, he registered the fastest-ever half-century in the history of the tournament, eclipsing the previous landmark set by Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine (15 deliveries each).

KL Rahul 14-ball 50 on Kings XI Punjab debut, watch video

IPL 2020 postponed

Led by KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab side were initially scheduled to launch their IPL 2020 campaign incidentally against the Delhi Capitals on March 30. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-awaited season due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

