KL Rahul Admits To Missing IPL Badly This Year, Chris Gayle Says 'can't Complain Much'

KL Rahul was appointed as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ahead of the IPL 2020. The right-handed batsman was all set to lead an IPL franchise in his career for the first time. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely.

KL Rahul claims he has missed the IPL a lot

The 13th edition of the league was scheduled to start on March 29 but the BCCI has suspended it indefinitely due to the proliferation of cases in the country. The BCCI is now looking to host the tournament if the T20 World Cup, currently scheduled to be played in Australia in October, gets cancelled. The ICC is expected to take the final call on the tournament next month.

Recently, KXIP captain KL Rahul said that he was really looking forward to this year’s IPL as he was set to captain KXIP for the very first time. While speaking to Mayank Agarwal on ‘Open Nets with Mayank', KL Rahul said that he had missed the IPL a lot and added that it was going to be a big season for him captaining the team and he felt like they have got some really exciting players in their line-up.

KL Rahul further told Agarwal that he was really looking forward to playing with him Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and a few other guys coming in. Chris Gayle, who was also part of the video chat, was asked the same by Mayank Agarwal and the West Indies veteran said this was the longest he has been at home as he would always be away playing for some franchise. However, Chris Gayle acknowledged the tough times and said that it is life and this is just part of nature and one has to just accept it. Life goes on and one can’t complain much.

KL Rahul will have a formidable task in front of him as KXIP's captain. The Punjab-based franchise is still waiting for its first-ever IPL title. KXIP are one of the worst-performing teams in the tournament in the last few years. Since making it to the final in 2014, they have not progressed ahead of the group stage. KL Rahul would be hoping to change the franchise's fortunes by his inspiring leadership and lead them to their first IPL title.

IMAGE COURTESY: KINGS XI PUNJAB TWITTER