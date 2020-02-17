KL Rahul Trolls Mayank Agarwal In Epic Birthday Tweet, Fans Left In Splits

India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal celebrated his 29th birthday in style on Sunday by getting back into form with a sublime 82 in the second innings of the three-day practice match against New Zealand XI. Mayank Agarwal hadn't been in form since his arrival in New Zealand, whether it was for India A or the national side in his maiden ODI series. On Mayank Agarwal's birthday, his Karnataka teammate KL Rahul took to Twitter to wish the right-hander. He posted a cheeky wish which left the fans in splits.

NZ vs Ind: KL Rahul's unique birthday wish for Mayank Agarwal

Happy birthday my brother. Wishing you nothing but the best. @mayankcricket Hope you are actually as innocent as your smile in the next year. 😈 #bromance pic.twitter.com/lGO2YRP4GZ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 16, 2020

Earlier, the BCCI had also taken to Twitter to wish Mayank Agarwal. It posted pictures from Mayank Agarwal's cake cutting celebration where he can be seen with cake smashed all over his face. Alongside him in the photos are Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Shami.

NZ vs Ind: BCCI's wish for Mayank Agarwal

Just birthday things 😃😃



Happy Birthday, Mayank Agarwal 🍰🥞🎂 pic.twitter.com/fwAUc8G9yS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2020

NZ vs Ind: Mayank Agarwal shines in practice game against NZ

India's three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ahead of the two-match Test series against the hosts ended in a draw on Sunday. After the match, opening batsman Mayank Agarwal said that he shares a good understanding with Prithvi Shaw and added that the team's culture is just not all about junior and senior players.

The Karnataka batsma went on to play a knock of 81 runs in the second innings of the practice game. In the first innings, the batsman managed to score just one run.

IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul to play together in KXIP team 2020

Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are not only Karnataka and India teammates but will be playing alongside each other for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 once again. While Rahul will lead the side, another Karnataka strongman by the name of Anil Kumble will be coaching the side. Agarwal and Rahul are expected to complete the top 3 of the side, making them of one of the title favourites this time.

IMAGE COURTESY: KL RAHUL TWITTER