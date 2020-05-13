Kohli-Anushka Cutest Couple, Dhawan Better Than Katrina At Doing Household Chores: Survey

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been named as the cutest couple in India, beating Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. As per the same survey, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been voted as the coolest all-rounder in the Indian team ahead of teammate Hardik Pandya.

According to a report in MyKhel, Flipkart Video held a poll-based game show titled Kya Bolti Public that asked people questions about their favourite cricketers and Bollywood stars. As per the interactive poll-based game show, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma received maximum votes from fans to win the title.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma named the cutest couple

During the poll, fans were asked to choose their cutest couple between Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and 81% of Indian fans voted for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The couple has always managed to grab the attention of the fans due to their cute pictures on social media. Amidst the India lockdown, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been sharing photos and videos, giving fans a glimpse of their current activities at home.

Recently, Virat Kohli admitted that this is the longest time he has ever spent with his wife Anushka Sharma at home and described this period as 'amazing'. Kohli, while making an appearance on Star Sports, said that their normal lives see 'something or the other' always happening with them, due to which the two rarely get free time for each other.

Ravindra Jadeja pips Hardik Pandya for coolest all-rounder title

In the same poll, fans were asked about who they find the coolest all-rounder between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. Both the cricketers have performed exceptionally in Indian colours, which made it difficult for fans to pick the winner. In the end, it was a close battle between the two as 53% of Indians voted for Ravindra Jadeja over Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya.

Shikhar Dhawan better at housework than Katrina Kaif

Fans were also asked to choose the person better at doing household chores between cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Remarkably, it is Shikhar Dhawan who received more votes than Katrina Kaif. During this period of self-isolation, Shikhar Dhawan had posted videos of him washing clothes and cleaning the house.

(IMAGE: ANUSHKA SHARMA/ KAREENA KAPOOR/ INSTAGRAM)

