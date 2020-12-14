Kolkata IPL Team Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Marries Long-time Girlfriend Neha Khedekar

Varun Chakravarthy has had a fruitful year on both professional and personal fronts. The spinner made a significant impact for the Kolkata IPL team in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league and cemented his place in the playing eleven with consistent outings. The 29-year-old also earned his maiden India call-up for the T20 series in Australia, although he could not be a part of it due to an unfortunate injury. However, the cricketer has yet another special reason to cherish 2020.

Chakravarthy married: Varun Chakravarthy ties the knot with his girlfriend in Chennai

Varun Chakravarthy must be a delighted man after all the appreciation he has received for his exploits in the Indian Premier League. But the mystery spinner was recently in the news for his wedding. The cricketer got married to his long-time girlfriend, Neha Khedekar, in a private ceremony in Chennai. Along with the player's family, his close friends were also present with him on the occasion.

The spinner's love for cricket was also on display at his wedding, as he was seen playing the game with his wife. The Kolkata IPL team took to their Instagram account to share an adorable video of the newlywed couple. Varun Chakravarthy's wife was seen batting in the video, while he bowled underarm deliveries.

Varun Chakravarthy wife

The two were apparently dating for a very long period of time before getting married. Neha Khedekar was seen cheering and supporting the cricketer on her social media during his matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020. They seemed to be madly in love during their wedding procession.

Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price:

The architect-turned-mystery spinner has had an inspirational journey so far. The player raised several eyebrows when he was scalped by the Punjab team in the auctions for a whopping ₹8.4 crore ahead of the 2019 season. However, Chakravarthy had a lackluster run with the side and only featured in a single game for them.

He was picked up by the Kolkata team in the subsequent season and enjoyed phenomenal success with them. The Varun Chakravarthy IPL 2020 price was ₹4 crore. He represents Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit, and his extraordinary performances in domestic cricket, as well as in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, helped him fetch such an exorbitant price in his first season itself.

