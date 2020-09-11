Kolkata Knight Riders To Have Eng, Aus Players Ready For First IPL Match Vs Mumbai Indians

The England vs Australia 2020 series will now move ahead with the ODI segment of the tour. The three-match ODI series between the two nations will begin on Friday, September 11 and will conclude on September 16, i.e. just three days prior to the launch of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Earlier, several questions were raised regarding the participation of England and Australian players in the first week of the IPL 2020, since they are bound to undergo a six-day isolation phase upon reaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in order to adhere to the biosecurity protocols.

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO clears up air on England vs Australia 2020 colliding with IPL 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders chief executive officer Venky Mysore recently interacted with ESPNCricinfo. He revealed that unlike other players, the England and Australian cricketers will not have to undergo the IPL 2020’s mandatory six-day quarantine period after landing in UAE. The Kolkata Knight Riders CEO added that there is no need for them to undergo the same since they will be travelling from one bio-secure bubble to another.

The players are expected to arrive to the UAE on September 17, i.e. just a day after the conclusion of the England vs Australia 2020 series. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are two of the franchises that features a heavy blend of English and Australian cricketers in their IPL 2020 squads. While the IPL 2020 will launch on September 19, the Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first match on September 22 and the Kolkata Knight Riders will commence their campaign on September 23.

According to Venky Mysore, much like the England vs Australia 2020 series, the same procedures will be held for Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 players that recently participated in the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020). The franchise has as many as three players who recently played in the CPL 2020, namely Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Chris Green. Mysore revealed that the Kolkata Knight Riders will be bringing all their players on a chartered flight straight to Abu Dhabi.

He emphasised on attention to details they will be giving while transferring players from one place to another. Mysore stated that cricketers will go straight to the tarmac along with a bus driver, who will also be a part of the bio-bubble. The Kolkata Knight Riders CEO concluded by headlining their detailed attention to travel arrangements because of the relaxation of the six-day quarantine period for the players.

Image source: IPLT20.COM