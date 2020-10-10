Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP Vs SIN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
As Pakistan National T20 Cup heads towards its business end, both Central Punjab (CEP) and Sindh (SIN) will look bag a crucial win on Saturday. The teams will face each other at Rawalpindi in Match No.18 of the tournament. The Pakistan National T20 Cup commenced on September 30, with the final league game scheduled for October 16. The grand finale will be played on October 18.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
Also Read | IPL 2020: Skipper Shreyas Iyer Says Delhi Cannot Take Anything Lightly Despite Big Win
Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Date: Saturday, October 10
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Unfortunately, the CEP vs SIN live in India telecast will not be available. However, Indian viewers can still find live streaming of the match on PTV Network App. Alternatively, live updates of Saturday's Pakistan National T20 Cup fixture and all other tournament fixtures, will be available on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website and the social media handles of PCB as well the competing teams.
Central Punjab currently occupy the fourth place in the league standings with two wins and four losses in six matches. They will be entering Saturday's fixture on the back of a stunning win over current leaders, Nothern Pakistan. Babar Azam led his side from the front scoring 86 runs as CEP successfully chased down a target on 165 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Sindh is entering the match after failing to defend 216 against Southern Punjab on Friday. Khurram Manzoor scored a ton to help his side set the mighty target. Likewise, a ton from Southern Punjab's Khushdil Shah helped the chasing side to score their first win of the tournament. Sindh are fifth in the league with one win in five matches.
Also Read | Andre Russell's Wife Blasts Fan For Insulting Her Online Over Kolkata Star's Poor Form
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar
Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.
The Rawalpindi stadium has favoured both, batsmen and bowlers, in the tournament, so far. Teams have generally preferred to bat first on the ground, where defending a total seems to easier than chasing one. The weather report has no prediction for rainfall on Saturday, while the temperature for the evening match is expected to be around 22 degrees Celcius.
Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled Mercilessly For Twitter For Slow Innings Against Delhi At The Top
Also Read | BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Cheteshwar Pujara completes decade of cricket on wife's birthday, missed in Dream11 IPL
2 mins ago
IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and Kolkata will be batting first
2 hours ago
Virender Sehwag dedicates special Govinda song for Rajasthan after loss to Delhi: Watch
10 mins ago
Sunil Gavaskar mocked for his height on Twitter, Sheldon Jackson shuts down troll in style
16 mins ago
Lungi Ngidi's Twitter account hacked? Chennai bowler's rant against team shocks many
36 mins ago
CEP Vs SIN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup game preview
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points