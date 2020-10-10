Lungi Ngidi's Twitter Account Hacked? Chennai Bowler's Rant Against Team Shocks Many

The Chennai franchise's troubles in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 tournament do not seem to end any time soon. On the field, MS Dhoni's men are languishing in the bottom half of the points table with just 2 wins in 6 games. Off it, there have been controversies galore, from Suresh Raina's sudden exit from the biosecure bubble and Harbhajan Singh's withdrawal, to Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and 12 others in the Chennai camp testing positive for coronavirus. Now, its Lungi Ngidi's name that can be added to this list.

ALSO READ: Jofra Archer Hits 4 Sixes In 2 Balls, Smashes Lungi Ngidi For 30 Runs In The Final Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ngidi Twitter handle to be under the scanner ahead of Chennai vs Bangalore live game?

The South African pacer has played just two games in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. While Lungi Ngidi picked up 3 wickets in the very first match against defending champions Mumbai, he could only take 1 more in the following game against Rajasthan in Sharjah. Since then, he has been relegated to the bench after Chennai's overseas players Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo seem to have been backed more and performance-wise, have done well so far too.

With the halfway stage of Dream11 IPL 2020 not too far away, Lungi Ngidi's recent tweet on the MS Dhoni-led team raised eyebrows on social media amongst the fans of the team as well as the bowler. It has also raised questions on Chennai's team management again after another player does not seem to be pleased with the state of affairs in the dressing room and off it. Here is the Ngidi Twitter rant -

There’s a lot of bad things that they wishing on me. — Lungi Ngidi (ung’bukani wena😕) (@NgidiLungi) October 8, 2020

ALSO READ: Chennai Pacer Lungi Ngidi Expresses Desire To Be More Economical, Rates Comeback '6/10'

Lungi Ngidi was also seen liking a lot of fan comments and replying to the same. Here are some of the reactions to the Ngidi Twitter rant -

You deserve a better IPL team bro — Abhishek #KKR 💜 (@ImAbhishek7_) October 8, 2020

Stay strong Lungi, just end all worries like you bowled the death overs for CSK in IPL 2018. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2020

They won't win! You a lion! Ungavumi! Faka ishoulder! — VICTORY LAP (@justkholii__) October 8, 2020

Ngidi Twitter rant: MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming yet to comment officially

While fans and media outlets alike are speculating clearly that Lungi Ngidi is disgruntled for perhaps not getting enough opportunities, there have been no official statement from the Chennai franchise's management or the coach Stephen Fleming or captain MS Dhoni. Lungi Ngidi himself hasn't released a statement either after the tweet went viral on the internet. This news could rock the Chennai team's morale ahead of the Chennai vs Bangalore live game on Saturday in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Graeme Smith Backs Lungi Ngidi in Black Lives Matter Movement

However, it also raises a question. With Ngidi having supposedly a strong bond with the franchise in the past, whom he has often considered supportive to his wishes, how did it all come to this? What if Lungi Ngidi's Twitter account has actually been hacked? The fast bowler has not spoken up against any player or support staff in particular prior to this. Additionally, a player of Ngidi's stature might well be aware of the consequences of making his grievances public and liking fan comments against the franchise, if he has any in the first place, since the Chennai Twitter handle must be extremely vigilant of all player activities on social media.

Earlier this year, ex-Pakistan cricket captain Waqar Younis had quit Twitter after he suffered a similar fate as it was discovered that his account was compromised by a Twitter user, who put up pornographic, vile photos in his name.

ALSO READ: Dream11 IPL 2020: Match 25 Chennai Vs Bangalore Live Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

With social media being sometimes a bearer of fake news from even official accounts, only an official clarification could give a clearer picture of the real story behind the tweet. If the tweet is true indeed, then expect Ngidi to be out of the franchise for the Dream11 IPL 2020 and for good altogether. Till then, jumping to conclusions too soon might not make perfect sense.

IMAGE SOURCE: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.