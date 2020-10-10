Virender Sehwag Dedicates Special Govinda Song For Rajasthan After Loss To Delhi: Watch

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, is not only known for his exquisite timing and dynamic batting at the top of the order, but his jovial nature also receives an equal amount of appreciation from fans if not more. The 41-year-old's style of evaluating cricket matches has gained wide popularity. On his digital show 'Viru Ki Baithak', Virender Sehwag talking about things happening in the Dream11 IPL 2020 every morning.

Virender Sehwag's evaluates Rajasthan's loss to Delhi in his unique style

After Rajasthan's humiliating loss to Delhi at Sharjah on Friday, Virender Sehwag sang a song mocking the team's fourth successive loss inthe Dream11 IPL 2020. The video clip started with the 'Veeru' holding a basket full of eggs as he sang the much popular song 'Ande ka funda' from the Govinda and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Jodi No.1'. Virender Sehwag was celebrating World Egg Day by mocking Rajasthan for failing to score any winning points yet again.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Trolled Mercilessly For Twitter For Slow Innings Against Delhi At The Top

Expectations from the Rajasthan outfit was high as they returned to Sharjah, a venue where they decimated the opposition's bowling attack in their first two matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Virender Sehwag also made fun of Rajasthan's mentor Shane Warne by mentioning that the defeat is an addition to the Australian's disappointing outings as a player at the given venue, probably referring to the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup tri-series in whch Warne was taken to the cleaners by Sachin Tendulkar during his 'Desert Storm' centuries.

Rajasthan have a lot to worry about after their loss as they continue to languish at the bottom of the table. The Delhi team with their consistent performances, sit are the top of the table in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Takes Only 2nd Off In 35 Days, Netizens Amazed With His Looks And Commitment

Punjab vs Kolkata live

Both the teams are slated to come face-to-face in the 24th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, October 10 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The afternoon contest will commence from 3:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network. The Punjab vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The Punjab team is in search of a triumphant victory to stay relevant in Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell's Wife Blasts Fan For Insulting Her Online Over Kolkata Star's Poor Form

Chennai vs Bangalore live

The much anticipated Southern derby clash between Chennai and Bangalore will take place on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Bangalore live streaming will commence from 7.30 pm IST. A defeat in this match will make it difficult for the Chennai team to make it to the playoffs.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25 Chennai Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.