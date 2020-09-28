Krunal Pandya Poised To Achieve Big, Incredible Record Against Bangalore In Dubai

Bangalore and Mumbai are all set to take on each other in Match 10 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Mumbai live match is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Bangalore vs Mumbai rivalry is one of the most anticipated tussles in the league. Whenever the two sides have locked horns, cricketing fans have been delighted with some fierce competition and explosive cricket.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Top 5 run-chases in the history of the tournament post Rajasthan's win

Dream11 IPL 2020: Who will win the battle between AB de Villiers and Krunal Pandya?

The Bangalore vs Mumbai live fixture Monday also promises to be an exciting contest between the two sides. There are also going to be personal rivalries between players from both teams. One such exciting clash will be between Bangalore batting mainstay AB de Villiers and Mumbai all-rounder Krunal Pandya. AB de Villiers and Krunal Pandya have had interesting battles over the years.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Punjab: Top highlights and stats from new record run-chase

AB de Villiers is one of the best batsmen in the lucrative league, who has set the tournament on fire year-after-year with his belligerent batting. The South African international, who plays a fearless brand of cricket, has smacked almost every bowler in the tournament. However, if there is one bowler who he has struggled against, it is Krunal Pandya.

Krunal Pandya has failed to perform in the tournament so far. But the southpaw now has an opportunity to get going against Bangalore, a franchise against who he has always been impressive. Krunal Pandya has bagged nine wickets in the eight IPL matches against Bangalore at a splendid economy rate of less than 6.5. Moreover, he has accounted for AB de Villiers' wicket on four occasions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore vs Mumbai live: Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers lead H2H stats

On Monday, Krunal Pandya has another opportunity to create the record of dismissing AB de Villiers for the most number of times in the Dream11 IPL. He is currently the joint-holder of the record alongside Shreyas Gopal and Piyush Chawla, who have also got the better of the Bangalore star on four occasions. It would be interesting to see how Krunal Pandya goes about his business and whether or not he is able to claim AB de Villiers' wicket.

AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats

The AB de Villiers Dream11 IPL stats are nothing short of spectacular. The right-hander has played 174 games in the IPL scoring 4474 runs at an average of 39.94. The Proteas batsman has also notched 34 fifties and 3 centuries in the process. AB de Villiers' form will be crucial in determining how far the Bangalore-based franchise fare in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 10 Bangalore vs Mumbai live pitch report, weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

SOURCE: BANGALORE & MUMBAI IPL TEAMS INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.