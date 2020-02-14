The Debate
KTS Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

KTS vs DOL Dream11: On the eleventh match of ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020, Knights will face Dolphins. It is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

KTS vs DOL dream11

In the eleventh match of ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2020, Knights will face Dolphins. The match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST (11:30 AM GMT) (1:30 PM local).

Knights are currently at the last spot of the points table with a win-loss record of 0-2 in the 2 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Dolphins are at the third spot of the points table. They have a win-loss record of 2-1 in the 3 games they've played so far.

KTS vs DOL Dream11: Game schedule

  • Venue: Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa
  • Date: Friday, February 14, 2020
  • Time: 5:30 PM IST (11:30 AM GMT) (1:30 PM local)

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Squads

KTS vs DOL: Knights

Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (C & WK), Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mbulelo Budaza, Tshepo Ntuli, Ottniel Baartman. Corne Dry, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger.

KTS vs DOL: Dolphins

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo. Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Okuhle Cele, Keith Dudgeon.


KTS vs DOL Dream11 Top picks

Knights: Wandile Makwetu, Ottniel Baartman, Shaun von Berg

Dolphins: Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team

  • Wicket Keeper: Wandile Makwetu (VC)

  • Batsmen: Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Sarel Erwee, Andries Gous, Khaya Zondo

  • All-Rounder: Jacques Snyman, Robbie Frylinck

  • Bowler: Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shaun von Berg, Ottniel Baartman, Keshav Maharaj (C)

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction

Dolphins start as favourites to win.

KTS vs DOL Dream11: Disclaimer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

