Kuldeep Yadav Reveals How MS Dhoni Used To Guide Him From Behind The Stumps While Bowling

Kuldeep Yadav recollected how the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's advice from behind the stumps helped him in his bowling. Kuldeep was retained by two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2020 which was supposed to get underway on March 29 but now has been indefinitely suspended due to the global pandemic.

''Didn't miss childhood coach': Kuldeep Yadav

During a recent interaction, the chinaman bowler went on to say that he cannot pick just one as there are many ways in which MS Dhoni has instructed him behind the stumps. Yadav mentioned the veteran stumper used to tell him that he needs to spin the ball rather than bowling flat. The wrist-spinner then went on to add that he did not miss his childhood coach due to the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

Dhoni has not donned the Indian jersey ever since India's heartbreaking semi-final loss in World Cup 2019 in July last year. He was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament.

'Don't think Dhoni wants to play': Harbhajan Singh

When an Instagram user asked the duo when will Dhoni return to the field, Rohit replied: "I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him."

On the other hand, Harbhajan said: "You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India. I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours."

