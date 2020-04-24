Shane Warne's Son Jackson Lights Up Social Media With Body Transformation Photos

Australia's spin legend Shane Warne’s son Jackson Warne has set social media on fire with his jaw-dropping ripped new physique which was recently uploaded on his Instagram handle. The 20-year-old is all set to make his career outside the cricket field with television debut in a new reality TVseries this year. According to a report in Daily Mail, apart from taking part in the reality show, Jackson Warne recently won the All In For Charity poker tournament and is known to be a fitness fanatic.

Shane Warne's comment son Jackson Warne's latest photos

According to a report published by news.com.au, the images of Shane Warne's son Jackson Warne's chiselled new look was captured by photographer Jake O’Donnell. The report further mentions that Shane Warne was impressed by the recently captured images and he took to Instagram and wrote about how “proud” he was of his son as he gets ready for taking a big step into the modelling world. As per the report, while commenting on one of the photos, Shane Warne wrote that he loves it and also included a series of hearts, written as emojis.

Shane Warne son Jackson Warne dislikes cricket

During a recent interview with news.com.au, Shane Warne son Jackson admitted that he struggled with the pressure to imitate father's success and also confessed that he was never 'that good' at playing cricket. During the interview, Jackson stressed he is extremely proud of what his father has achieved, but confessed that he doesn't have the same desire to don cricket whites.

Shane Warne Baggy Green cap sold for double the actual price

While Shane Warne's son Jackson Warne was preparing to make a name for himself in the modelling world, Shane Warne was busy raising money for Australian Bushfires victims before the coronavirus lockdown. In order to raise money for bushfire victims, Shane Warne decided to auction his Baggy Green cap.

During the auction, the Shane Warne Baggy Green cap was sold for more than $1 million with all the money going towards the bushfire victims. The money earned from the sale of the Shane Warne Baggy Green cap is a record for any Baggy Green cap ever. The money paid was double the amount paid for one of Sir Donald Bradman's caps. The Australian legend's Baggy Green cap fetched $425,000 when it was auctioned off for charity back in 2003.