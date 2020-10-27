Kumar Sangakkara Net Worth, Businesses, House And Personal Life On 43rd Birthday

Former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara turned 43 on Tuesday, with many fans and members of the cricket fraternity taking to social media to wish the cricketer. Kumar Sangakkara is regarded as one of the best wicketkeeper-batsmen to ever play the game and the Sri Lankan cricketer is renowned for his temperament and batting technique. After hanging up his boots, Kumar Sangakkara has also worked as an administrator and a cricket analyst. On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, here is look at the Kumar Sangakkara stats, Kumar Sangakkara net worth and much more.

🏏 Most runs for 🇱🇰 in Tests and ODIs

💪 Second leading run-scorer in ODIs

💥 Most runs for 🇱🇰 in @cricketworldcup

🏅 2011 ICC Men's CWC finalist

🏆 2014 ICC @T20WorldCup champion



Happy birthday to the Sri Lanka legend, @KumarSanga2! pic.twitter.com/VeCJ9ThrQE — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2020

How much is Kumar Sangakkara net worth?

Kumar Sangakkara has a net worth of $21 million according to Idol Net Worth. In addition to earning an income from his cricketing career, Kumar Sangakkara’s net worth has grown via a series of business ventures and investments over the years. The former cricketer also served as a cricket administrator and has carved a niche for himself as a broadcaster as well.

Sangakkara restaurant in Colombo with Mahela Jayawardene

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene stitched together numerous memorable partnerships during their playing days. The duo was famous for their chemistry and partnership records and formed an integral part of Sri Lanka’s batting order. The duo also shared the team’s captaincy during their careers, and now co-own a chain of seafood restaurants called Ministry of Crab. The duo’s restaurant also made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2018, with Ministry of Crab having branches in Colombo, Shanghai, Mumbai and Manila.

Kumar Sangakkara birthday: A look at Kumar Sangakkara stats

Several fans took to social media to make their Kumar Sangakkara birthday wishes. Members of the cricketing fraternity also shared posts for the iconic cricketer, as they applauded the batsman’s stellar record for Sri Lanka. Cricket fans also praised Kumar Sangakkara’s skill and temperament, as they called him a true gentleman of the game.

Don't bowl there to Kumar Sangakkara. What better way to mark the great man's birthday than with this collection of classic cover drives?! Enjoy... pic.twitter.com/CHXYGbMzGJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2020

Kumar Sangakkara played a total of 134 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring 12,400 runs at an average of 57.40. The wicketkeeper-batsman ended his career with 38 Test hundreds and 52 half-centuries, retiring as the country’s most prolific batsman in the longer format of the game. The player also played 404 ODIs for Sri Lanka, scoring 14,234 runs at an average of 41.98. The Sri Lankan legend notched up 25 hundreds and 93 fifties in the format.

Kumar Sangakkara’s personal life revisited

Kumar Sangakkara was born on October 27, 1977, in Matale, Sri Lanka. The cricketer married Yehali Sangakkara in 2003, with the couple having two kids together. After hanging up his boots, Kumar Sangakkara has been involved in several charities and administrative roles. In 2019, he was appointed to the role of President of the MCC, becoming the first non-British person to hold the position. The former captain works as a cricket broadcaster and commentator as well.

