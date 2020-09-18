KXIP Team 2020 Preview: Full Squad List, IPL Match Schedule And SWOT Analysis

With a new captain and coach for this season in KL Rahul and Anil Kumble, Kings XI Punjab will be hoping that they finally see a turn in their fortunes. The KXIP team is known for being one of the best starters to a tournament, before seeing their form invariably taper as the season goes on. This year, however, both the KXIP squad and their fans have several reasons to be cautiously optimistic about. The biggest one is the IPL 2020 venue. The last time the tournament was held in UAE in 2014, the KXIP team was the only franchise to win all of their games at the venue.

The omens look good for the KXIP team and under KL Rahul's leadership, the team will be looking to improve on their sixth-placed finish in the IPL points table last time out. With the KXIP schedule seeing them face off against Delhi Capitals on September 20 at 7:30 PM IST, here's a look at the KXIP team schedule, KXIP squad, KXIP past records and which KXIP players could make a mark this season.

KXIP team: Strengths of the KXIP squad for IPL 2020

The strength for the KXIP squad this IPL 2020 certainly has to be their batting. Any side boasting of Chris Gayle in their ranks has to be taken seriously and the West Indian will have to start the IPL schedule firing on all cylinders to give the KXIP team great starts. Add to that arguably one of India’s best-limited overs batsmen in KL Rahul, you have one of the best opening duos in IPL 2020. The return of Glenn Maxwell, particularly in UAE, will be a massive boost for the KXIP squad. In five matches in the UAE, the Australian has scored 300 runs at a strike rate of 201.34. The batting is further solidified by players like Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran.

Another area of strength for the KXIP squad is their spin bowling department, which is likely to play an important role in the KXIP team schedule considering the state of UAE’s tracks. The pitches are expected to become lower and slower as the games go on, with spinners expected to be crucial components of all team combinations. Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the best spinner in the KXIP squad, with his prowess while opening the balling paving way for bowlers like Mohammad Shami to focus on bowling at the death. He is handily supported by Murugan Ashwin who has prior IPL experience, along with India U-19 star Ravi Bishnoi. After lighting up the U-19 World Cup last time out, the spin wizard will be hoping to have a great IPL 2020 campaign.

KXIP squad: Weaknesses and threats

There is a big glaring hole when it comes to the KXIP squad this IPL 2020 and it is their limited options when it comes to domestic fast bowlers. Mohammad Shami is the only senior fast bowler in the KXIP team and will likely have to shoulder the burden of the crucial death overs. As has been evidenced before, the pacer tends to leak runs, and if he fails to be on song, it could pose huge problems for the KXIP team and KL Rahul. With other options like Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande and Arshdeep Singh all under 23 years of age, Shami will have a huge role to play when it comes to navigating the KXIP team schedule. The need to include an overseas bowler like Sheldon Cotterell or Hardus Viljoen in the side could upset the KXIP team balance, with one of Chris Gayle or Nicholas Pooran likely to miss out.

Just like the KXIP squad lacks domestic fast bowlers, it isn’t too strong on Indian batsmen as well. KL Rahul and Mayank Agrawal are the only two batsmen who feature for the Indian side in international cricket currently. Thus, while KXIP players like Deepak Hooda, Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan have IPL experience, they will be expected to step up to aid the KXIP squad’s batting efforts this season.

KXIP squad: Opportunities

The biggest opportunity on offer amongst the KXIP players is for captain KL Rahul. Given the responsibility of being the captain, if the 28-year-old manages to guide KXIP towards the top of the IPL points table, it will help him tremendously at the international stage. It will be interesting to see if he keeps wickets as well, which could further solidify his position as the keeper-batsman in the limited-overs side. The IPL 2020 schedule also offers a huge opportunity to players like Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mayank Agrawal. A good IPL could open the doors for the national team. For overseas players, while Chris Gayle has nothing to prove, a good season will go a long way in silencing his doubters.

KXIP team schedule

KXIP players: Full squad

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

KXIP past records

2008 IPL: Semi-finals

2009 IPL: 5th place

2010 IPL: 8th place

2011 IPL: 5th place

2012 IPL: 6th place

2013 IPL: 6th place

2014 IPL: Runners-up

2015 IPL: 8th place

2016 IPL: 8th place

2017 IPL: 5th place

2018 IPL: 7th place

2019 IPL: 6th place

