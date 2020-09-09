Anil Kumble's Spektacom To Provide KXIP With Patented, Advanced Batting Analytics In IPL

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is scheduled to launch on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently released the entire itinerary of the much-awaited event, thus confirming Kings XI Punjab’s (KXIP) schedule in the process. With just 10 days left for the IPL 2020, the franchise announced their partnership with Spektacom, a sports app founded by former Indian spinner and current KXIP head coach Anil Kumble.
Punjab power gets a massive boost! Excited to partner with @spektacom and use their revolutionary #PowerBat technology this #IPL season. #SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ShzrTYyDCT— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 9, 2020
According to PTI, the KXIP franchise entered into an organic partnership with Anil Kumble’s Spektacom to use patent-pending PowerBatTM technology. The technology will provide real-time batting analytics to the KXIP team. The players can use the same during their net training sessions.
Spektacom’s Chief Product Officer Abhishek Binaykia said that the PowerBatTM technology “enables players to bring in a completely new dimension to their match preparation and performance”. He added that with the technology, a player can “objectively measure” their shots. Binaykia further stated that they are excited to be associated with the KXIP team and they are looking to further enhance their “power hitting capabilities” for the IPL 2020 season.
KL Rahul is all set to lead the KXIP franchise in the upcoming season since he was appointed to the role last December, replacing veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The stylish Indian batsman is currently in the UAE and is undergoing training sessions alongside his fellow KXIP colleagues like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Karun Nair. KL Rahul’s captaincy aside, the IPL 2020 will also mark Anil Kumble’s first stint as the head coach of the KXIP franchise. As we draw near the tournament, here is a look at the entire KXIP squad for the IPL 2020 season:
