Kyle Abbott Becomes First 'Kolpak' Player To Make South African Cricket Comeback

South African speedster Kyle Abbott made a return to his country’s domestic cricketing circuit on Wednesday, January 6. The 33-year-old earlier had signed a Kolpak deal with an English County, thus making him ineligible to participate in South African cricketing activities anymore. However, his short-term deal with the Titans ahead of South Africa’s domestic One-Day tournament makes him the first Kolpak cricketer ever to make a comeback to his country’s cricket affairs.

BREAKING NEWS: We’re delighted to announce Kyle Abbott will be joining the Sky Blues for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season.



Welcome @Kyle_Abbott87 😎. #SkyBlues | #WhatMakesUsTitans pic.twitter.com/WeoZOOttDF — The Titans (@Titans_Cricket) January 6, 2021

Kyle Abbott comes out of Kolpak deal ahead of Momentum One Day 2021 Cup

Kyle Abbott signed a four-year deal with Hampshire in 2017 under a Kolpak registration. The registration allows players from countries with deals with the European Union (EU) to play cricket in any other EU country without being considered as an overseas cricketer. However, it would also mean that the said player will have to give up his/her rights to play for their own country during the period of the deal with the English County.

All Kolpak registrations were cancelled after the conclusion of the United Kingdom’s transition period with the EU. The end of the Kolpak era means that all players are now eligible to play for South Africa again.

Kyle Abbott career stats

Kyle Abbott's career stats in international cricket make for an impressive read. Across 11 Tests, 28 ODIs and 21 T20Is for South Africa since his debut in 2013, the burly right-arm paceman has collected 99 wickets. Moreover, he was an instrumental figure in South Africa’s Test series win in Australia in 2016.

A look into Titans 2021 squad

Here is a look at the entire Titans 2021 squad for the upcoming Momentum One Day tournament.

Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Rivaldo Moonsamy (w), Dean Elgar, Grant Thomson (c), Farhaan Behardien, Dayyaan Galiem, Matthew Arnold, Khwezi Gumede, Imran Manack, Alfred Mothoa, Corbin Bosch, Gregory Mahlokwana, Diego Rosier and Kyle Abbott.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series

The South African cricket team is scheduled to tour Pakistan later this month for two Tests and three T20Is. With Kyle Abbott making a comeback into South Africa’s domestic structure, a string of impressive performances will also put him on line to make a comeback into his national side. Abbott last played an international match for South Africa back in January 2017 before signing the Kolpak deal. Here is a look at the schedule for the upcoming Pakistan vs South Africa 2021 series.

CONFIRMED: SA tour to Pakistan 🏏@OfficialCSA is pleased to confirm that the #Proteas men’s team will travel to @TheRealPCB for their first tour since 2007. It will consist of a two-match Test and a three-match T20 series.

👉 https://t.co/a9UdLiSMcR#PAKvSA #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/IbYX3FHTf3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 9, 2020

