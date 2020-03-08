LAH Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All PSL 2020 Match Details

Lahore Qalandars will square off against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, March 8. The LAH vs KAR live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The LAH vs KAR live game will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here are the LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction, LAH vs KAR Dream11 team, LAH vs KAR match prediction and LAH vs KAR playing 11 for the LAH vs KAR live match.

Karachi Kings are currently at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points. They have won three and lost two games. They would look to continue their good form by winning the KAR vs LAH live match. Babar Azam and Alex Hales are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars are placed at the bottom of the points table with just 2 wins in 6 games. This is a must-win game for the Qalandars as a washout or a defeat could make their exit from the tournament imminent. Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Samit Patel are their players to watch out for.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Likely LAH vs KAR playing 11

Here is the likely LAH vs KAR playing 11 for the LAH vs KAR Dream11 team -

LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Dane Vilas (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar (C), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan

LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction: Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (WK), Imad Wasim (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yameen, Umair Khan.

LAH vs KAR Dream11 team: LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction

Here is the LAH vs KAR Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk, Dane Vilas

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Vice-Captain), Alex Hales, Fakhar Zaman

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Chris Jordan

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Imad Wasim, Samit Patel

LAH vs KAR Dream11 prediction: LAH vs KAR match prediction

Karachi Kings start off as favourites to win as per our LAH vs KAR match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our LAH vs KAR match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our LAH vs KAR Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: LAHORE QALANDARS TWITTER