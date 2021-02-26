LAH Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will go up against Multan Sultans (MUL) in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 on Friday, February 26 at 3:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. Here's a look at our LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction, probable LAH vs MUL playing 11 and LAH vs MUL Dream11 team.
Lahore Qalandars are currently leading the Pakistan Super League 2021 standings with four points. The team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot with zero points as they have lost both their past matches.
Also Read l KAR vs ISL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 match preview
Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Ben Dunk, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Joe Denly, Zeeshan Ashraf, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid.
Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohail Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Adam Lyth, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan.
Also Read l PES vs MUL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 match preview
Also Read l LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 match preview
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Lahore Qalandars will come out on top in this contest.
Too soon leaving @thePSLt20 But have to attend National duty 🇦🇫 . Thank you @lahoreqalandars and to all the fans for the great support and love .INSHALLAH see you next year . 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ar6TJ1c0jc— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 23, 2021
Note: The LAH vs MUL match prediction and LAH vs MUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAH vs MUL Dream11 team and LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l KAR vs QUE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 match preview
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.