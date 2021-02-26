LAH Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will go up against Multan Sultans (MUL) in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 on Friday, February 26 at 3:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. Here's a look at our LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction, probable LAH vs MUL playing 11 and LAH vs MUL Dream11 team.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: LAH vs MUL Dream11 preview

Lahore Qalandars are currently leading the Pakistan Super League 2021 standings with four points. The team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning both of them. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot with zero points as they have lost both their past matches.

LAH vs MUL live: LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM local time, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan

LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: LAH vs MUL Dream11 team, squad list

LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Lahore Qalandars squad

Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, David Wiese, Ben Dunk, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Joe Denly, Zeeshan Ashraf, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Multan Sultans squad

Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Rizwan, Sohail Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Adam Lyth, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: LAH vs MUL Dream11 team, top picks

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Shahid Afridi, Usman Qadir

LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction: LAH vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: James Vince, Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Sohail Akhtar

All-Rounders: Mohammad Hafeez (C), Shahid Afridi (VC), Carlos Brathwaite

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

LAH vs MUL live: LAH vs MUL match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Lahore Qalandars will come out on top in this contest.

Too soon leaving @thePSLt20 But have to attend National duty 🇦🇫 . Thank you @lahoreqalandars and to all the fans for the great support and love .INSHALLAH see you next year . 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/ar6TJ1c0jc — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 23, 2021

Note: The LAH vs MUL match prediction and LAH vs MUL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAH vs MUL Dream11 team and LAH vs MUL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Rashid Khan/ Twitter

