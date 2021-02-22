LAH Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match Preview

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 4th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 on Monday, February 22. The LAH vs QUE live match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Here's a look at our LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction, top picks for LAH vs QUE playing 11 and LAH vs QUE Dream11 team.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of LAH vs QUE live match

The Lahore Qalandars have had a spectacular start to their Pakistan Super League campaign this year. Their bowlers did a splendid job in their opening fixture. Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi emerges as the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three crucial wickets to give his side an upper hand.

The Sohail Akhtar-led side chased down the target of 141 with 9 balls to spare. They currently occupy the second spot on the points table and will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into their upcoming clash.

Quetta Gladiators ended up on the losing side in their first match of the competition. In spite of having a star-studded batting line-up, they were bundled out for 121 against defending champions Karachi Kings. With players like Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain in their side, Sarfaraz Ahmed and co. will look to bounce back with a spirited performance against Lahore Qalandars. They are currently placed at the penultimate position on the points table and will look to get off the mark with a comprehensive victory on Monday.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose LAH vs QUE Dream11 team

LAH: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

QUE: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LAH vs QUE playing 11

M Hafeez

S Afridi

C Gayle

T Banton

LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction: LAH vs QUE Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: B Dunk

Batsmen: C Gayle (VC), F Zaman, T Banton, S Ayub

All-Rounders: A Salman, M Hafeez (C), B Cutting

Bowlers: S Afridi, Rashid-Khan, U Khan-Shinwari

LAH vs QUE live: LAH vs QUE match prediction

According to our prediction, Lahore Qalandars will be favourites to clinch the contest against the Quetta Gladiators.

Note: The LAH vs QUE match prediction and LAH vs QUE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LAH vs QUE Dream11 team and LAH vs QUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Lahore Qalandars Instagram

