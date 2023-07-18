LAKR Vs SFU Dream11 Prediction: MLC 2023 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News, Live Streaming

Quick links:
LAKR captain Sunil Narine with the MLC trophy and SFU bowlers celebrate after a wicket (Image: MLC)
In the continuous action of the Major League Cricket, Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will take on each other in the eighth match of the tournament. San Francisco are coming off a loss from their last match whereas the Knight Riders are yet to open their account in the tournament. The tournament began on July 14, 2023 and will conclude on July 31, 2023.
(San Francisco Unicorns batsman Corey Anderson while playing a shot against Mumbai Indians New York / Image: MLC)
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan
San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett
The pitch at the Grand Prairie Stadium will be balanced for both batsmen and bowlers. However, the conditions are expected to benefit the pacers which will also give them an edge over the batsmen. The toss will be very crucial in the match as batting second at the ground can turn pretty challenging.
The San Francisco Unicorns are expected to win the match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as the Unicorns have a rather balanced squad than the Knight Riders.
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (wk)
Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c)
All-Rounders: Corey Anderson
Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa
The fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2023 match on the Sports18 TV channel whereas the live streaming of the match can be done for free on the Jio Cinema app.