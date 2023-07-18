LAKR Vs SFU Dream11 Prediction: MLC 2023 Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News, Live Streaming

In the continuous action of the Major League Cricket, Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns will take on each other in the eighth match of the tournament. San Francisco are coming off a loss from their last match whereas the Knight Riders are yet to open their account in the tournament. The tournament began on July 14, 2023 and will conclude on July 31, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Texas Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians New York in match seven of the MLC 2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders are placed at the bottom of the table and are yet to open their account

Knight Riders lost to Mumbai Indians New York in their last match

LAKR vs SFU: Predicted XI

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Lockie Ferguson, Ali Khan

San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Carmi le Roux, Haris Rauf, Liam Plunkett

LAKR vs SFU: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grand Prairie Stadium will be balanced for both batsmen and bowlers. However, the conditions are expected to benefit the pacers which will also give them an edge over the batsmen. The toss will be very crucial in the match as batting second at the ground can turn pretty challenging.

LAKR vs SFU: Who will win the match?

The San Francisco Unicorns are expected to win the match against the Los Angeles Knight Riders as the Unicorns have a rather balanced squad than the Knight Riders.

LAKR vs SFU: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (wk)

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c)

All-Rounders: Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa

LAKR vs SFU: Live Streaming

The fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2023 match on the Sports18 TV channel whereas the live streaming of the match can be done for free on the Jio Cinema app.