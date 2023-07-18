'It Was Very Silly. Dumb Really. We Need People Like Him': Moeen Ali Pans Michael Vaughan

Across varied sports, the voice is unanimous when it comes to the matter of racism, and it is one word i.e., extermination. From cricket to football, the message that stays on the big screen is "Say no to racism". While the stance is clear and measures have always been taken but the movement does not take off unless the foremost members of the sport became a part of it and spread awareness. Moeen Ali, who is one of England's premier all-rounders, has called out the team's former captain Michael Vaughan to step up in the fight against racism.

Moeen Ali hits out at Michael Vaughan for his earlier remarks

In a recent documentary titled "Is Cricket Racist?," Moeen was questioned about Vaughan's previous tweet suggesting that he should inquire as to whether young Muslims are terrorists in order to make society safer. The all-rounder responded by labeling his post as silly and dumb while stating that cricket needs players like him to take the lead in the battle against racism.

“It was very silly. dumb really. We need people like him to step up for us. As Muslims, or any other faith really. And just be a bit smarter. I think he has also realized that times are changing and he has to change,” said Moeen."

What Michael Vaughan had said in 2017?

On Twitter in 2017, TV host Adil Ray questioned Vaughan on if he expects Moeen Ali to go and ask other Muslims if they know the whereabouts of any terrorists. Vaughan responded, "Yes," provided it makes the environment and the future of our children safer.

The Cricket Discipline Commission of the England Cricket Board, which was investigating allegations of racism against the former England captain for statements he made against then-teammate Azeem Rafiq, has since accepted the former captain's apology for his tweets. Vaughan and five other Yorkshire players were the targets of charges made by Rafiq, who claimed to have experienced institutional racism at the club.