LAN Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Semi-final Live

Lancashire are set to face Nottinghamshire in the second semi-final of the day in the Vitality T20 Blast that will be played on October 3, Saturday, at Edgbaston in Birmingham at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our LAN vs NOT match prediction, LAN vs NOT Dream11 team and the probable LAN vs NOT playing 11. LAN vs NOT live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Analyses Chennai's Performance After A Close Loss Against Hyderabad

LAN vs NOT live: LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction and preview

Nottinghamshire come into the semifinal after beating Leicestershire on the countback rule. Both the teams ended the match on level pegging, however, Nottinghamshire scored more runs in the powerplay to edge their opponents in a nail-biting contest. On the other hand, Lancashire did not have to sweat much as they overcame Sussex by 45 runs in the fourth quarterfinal.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Congratulates Rohit Sharma On Completing 5,000 Runs In Dream11 IPL

When these two teams met in the league stage twice, the first match was abandoned by rain, while in the second match, NOT beat LAN by 6 wickets. An exciting contest appears to be on the cards.

We will face Notts Outlaws in the semi-final at @Edgbaston after they progressed on countback following a tie against Leicestershire Foxes 👍



⚡️ #LightningStrikes https://t.co/0HPNDGyWGS — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) October 1, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LAN vs NOT Dream11 team

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT playing 11: LAN squad

Alex Davies(w), Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas(c), Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon

Also Read: CS Vs NS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Malaysian T20 League Live

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT playing 11: NOT squad

Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Peter Trego, Zak Chappell, Lyndon James

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: Top picks from LAN vs NOT Dream11 team

J Clarke

A Davies

L Livingstone

J Ball

LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction: LAN vs NOT Dream11 team

LAN vs NOT match prediction

As per our FCC vs SGH match prediction, SGH will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction, LAN vs NOT top picks and LAN vs NOT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LAN vs NOT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Lancashire Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.