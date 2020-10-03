LAN Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Semi-final Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Lancashire are set to face Nottinghamshire in the second semi-final of the day in the Vitality T20 Blast that will be played on October 3, Saturday, at Edgbaston in Birmingham at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our LAN vs NOT match prediction, LAN vs NOT Dream11 team and the probable LAN vs NOT playing 11. LAN vs NOT live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
Nottinghamshire come into the semifinal after beating Leicestershire on the countback rule. Both the teams ended the match on level pegging, however, Nottinghamshire scored more runs in the powerplay to edge their opponents in a nail-biting contest. On the other hand, Lancashire did not have to sweat much as they overcame Sussex by 45 runs in the fourth quarterfinal.
When these two teams met in the league stage twice, the first match was abandoned by rain, while in the second match, NOT beat LAN by 6 wickets. An exciting contest appears to be on the cards.
We will face Notts Outlaws in the semi-final at @Edgbaston after they progressed on countback following a tie against Leicestershire Foxes 👍— Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) October 1, 2020
⚡️ #LightningStrikes https://t.co/0HPNDGyWGS
Alex Davies(w), Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas(c), Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon
Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Peter Trego, Zak Chappell, Lyndon James
