Lanka Premier League 2020 DV Vs JS Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
The Dambulla Viiking (DV) will lock horns with the Jaffna Stallions (JS) in the fifth game of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will be played on Monday, November 30 and will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Here's a look at the DV vs JS live streaming details, pitch report, weather forecast and the match preview.
Also Read: Bangladesh T20 League BDH Vs GKH Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Both Dambulla Viiking and Jaffa Stallions started off their Lanka Premier League 2020 with wins and will look to continue their good form when they lock horns on Monday. The Stallions defeated Galle Gladiators in their opener comfortably by eight wickets, with Avishka Fernando scoring a scintillating 92*. Dambulla, on the other hand, registered a hard-fought win over Kandy Tuskers on Saturday. In a rain-marred fixture, Viikings registered a four-run win over Tuskers, defending 89 in 9.4 overs.
Also Read: Lanka Premier League 2020 KT Vs GG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Game 2 Summary! 🤝🙌#LPL2020 #GGvJS #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/C7aKhLxYnR— LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 27, 2020
Also Read: Steve Smith Reveals Reason Behind 2nd Century In A Row Vs India Nearly 'not Happening'
Accuweather predicts that the weather for the game against Viiking and Stallions will be partly cloudy with strong winds. There's a 59% chance of precipitation, meaning rain is likely play spoilsport on Monday. The pitch is likely to aid batsmen and the bowlers are in for a field day. Scores in the region of 200 have been par at Hambantota in the Lanka Premier League, with batsmen making the most of the conditons on offer. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first as dew will aid chasing teams.
Also Read: Bangladesh T20 League GKH Vs GGC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
The LPL 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access LPL 2020 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. For DV vs JS live scores, in-match highlights and other updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Lanka Premier League, the Viikings and the Stallions. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Glenn Maxwell smashes Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah during 29-ball 63 knock; watch video
4 mins ago
TMC Vs KAC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bengal T20 Challenge match preview
15 mins ago
Does Sanjay Manjrekar think Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya don't fit into Indian ODI team?
3 hours ago
Lanka Premier League 2020 KT vs GG live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
55 mins ago
ECS T10 Malta AUM vs MSW live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report
55 mins ago
BDH vs GKH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup match preview
56 mins ago