Lanka Premier League 2020 DV Vs JS Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Dambulla Viiking (DV) will lock horns with the Jaffna Stallions (JS) in the fifth game of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will be played on Monday, November 30 and will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Here's a look at the DV vs JS live streaming details, pitch report, weather forecast and the match preview.

Lanka Premier League live: Viiking vs Stallions preview

Both Dambulla Viiking and Jaffa Stallions started off their Lanka Premier League 2020 with wins and will look to continue their good form when they lock horns on Monday. The Stallions defeated Galle Gladiators in their opener comfortably by eight wickets, with Avishka Fernando scoring a scintillating 92*. Dambulla, on the other hand, registered a hard-fought win over Kandy Tuskers on Saturday. In a rain-marred fixture, Viikings registered a four-run win over Tuskers, defending 89 in 9.4 overs.

Lanka Premier League live: DV vs JS squads

Dambulla Viiking

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sachindu Colombage, Sundeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam.

Jaffna Stallions

Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Binura Fernando, Johnson Charles, Usman Shinwari, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj and Theivendiram Dinoshan.

Viiking vs Stallions pitch and weather report

Accuweather predicts that the weather for the game against Viiking and Stallions will be partly cloudy with strong winds. There's a 59% chance of precipitation, meaning rain is likely play spoilsport on Monday. The pitch is likely to aid batsmen and the bowlers are in for a field day. Scores in the region of 200 have been par at Hambantota in the Lanka Premier League, with batsmen making the most of the conditons on offer. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first as dew will aid chasing teams.

DV vs JS live streaming details

The LPL 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access LPL 2020 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. For DV vs JS live scores, in-match highlights and other updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Lanka Premier League, the Viikings and the Stallions. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: LPL T20 Instagram)

