Lanka Premier League 2020 DV Vs JS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Dambulla Viiking will battle it out with the Jaffna Stallions in the second semi-final of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The DV vs JS match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 14. Here are the DV vs JS live streaming details, how to watch DV vs JS live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: DV vs JS preview

At one point the strongest team at the Lanka Premier League and a sure entrant to the finals, the Jaffna Stallions have gone through a serious fall in form. After winning their first four games on the trot to become the first team to qualify to the semi-finals, the Stallions have had a poor second half. Their loss against the Colombo Kings in their fifth match started the Stallions on a slippery slope that has led to four back to back losses. Coming into the semi-final today, the team will hope to somehow get back to their initial form and meet the Galle Gladiators in the final.

The Gladiators' resurgence and surprise win over the Colombo Kings is further proof that anything is possible in this format of the game. The Dambulla Viikings have been one of the most consistent teams at the LPL 2020 winning five of their eight games at the league. While their one completed game against the Stallions ended with a humiliating 66 run defeat for them, the Viiikings will be far more confident going into the game today. The match promises to be a high octane one, with Wanindu Hasaranga, the best bowler of the tournament taking on Dasun Shanaka, one of the best batsmen of the tournament.

LPL 2020 live in India: DV vs JS live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Viiking vs Stallions live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For DV vs JS live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League 2020: DV vs JS pitch report and weather forecast

While some rainfall is expected in the hours before the match, Accuweather predicts just an 8% chance of rainfall during the semi-final tonight. The temperature will be 27°C and humidity will be at 77%. As has been the tradition so far, we expect the cloudy conditions at Hambantota to assist the spinners and batsmen over pacers. The average first innings score of the last five matches is 164. However, considering that the chasing teams have won 4 of these games, the par score will be higher.

