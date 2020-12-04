Lanka Premier League CK Vs JS Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Colombo Kings (CK) will lock horns with the Jaffna Stallions (JS) in the 11th game of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will be played on Friday, December 4 and will be held at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Here's a look at the CK vs JS live streaming details, pitch report, weather forecast and the match preview.
The Jaffna Stallions have been the team to beat in the Lanka Premier League so far, with the Thisara Perera led side winning all four of their games so far. The Stallions are fresh from their win over the Galle Gladiators, with Avishka Fernando scoring yet another half-century to guide his team through a tricky chase of 171. The Colombo Kings have a decent start to the tournament as well, winning two of their three games so far. The Angelo Matthews led outfit will hope to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Dambulla Viiking, as they fell short by 28 runs in their chase of 175. The Stallions are overwhelming favourites and are likely to continue their juggernaut with a win on Friday.
4 out of 4! @jaffnalpl remain unbeaten!— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 3, 2020
Scorecard: https://t.co/B0NI9hKDef#GGvJS #lpl2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/YdDsp06zz6
Accuweather predicts that the weather for the game against Kings and Stallions will be partly cloudy with strong winds. There's a 70% chance of precipitation, meaning rain is likely to play spoilsport on Monday. The pitch is likely to aid batsmen and the bowlers are in for a field day. Scores in the region of 180 have been par at Hambantota in the Lanka Premier League, with batsmen making the most of the conditions on offer. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first as dew will aid chasing teams.
The LPL 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access LPL 2020 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. For CK vs JS live scores, in-match highlights and other updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the Lanka Premier League, the Kings and the Stallions. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
