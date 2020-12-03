Ravindra Jadeja Stars In Cricket Australia's Best Catches From ODI Series; Watch Video

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has once again proven his worth to the national side. The swashbuckling cricketer put on a scintillating all-round show at the India vs Australia 2020 ODI series that concluded on December 2 at the Manuka Oval. Jadeja's roles in the first two ODI games were shorter and less impactful, but his knock in the last game played a huge role in helping the Men in Blue prevent a humiliating whitewash loss to Australia. As is becoming increasingly common, Jadeja also made his presence felt with some handy fielding.

Have a look back at the best catches from the Dettol ODI series - and they weren't all taken by players either! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3zCqFxNG2o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2020

Jadeja makes the cut for best catches in Australia

In a series that saw very little in terms of fielding, especially from the Indian camp, Jadeja is the one redeeming feature for India. Jadeja is the only Indian fielder featured on a 'Clean Hands' video highlight posted by Cricket Australia showing the best catches taken during the ODI series. Jadeja ended Australian debutant Chris Green's run of 21 off 27 balls, with a brilliant, low catch in the deep. In the 31st over of the second innings, green's decision to sweep Kuldeep Yadav went horribly wrong and sent him back to the pavilion.

The other catches that made the cut included an inspired catch by one of the spectators - a Glenn Maxwell maximum that sailed into the crowd. Second, on the list was Steve Smith's catch to dismiss an out of form Shreyas Iyer in the 1st ODI at 12 off 15 balls, starting Iyer's snowball in form. Last, but in no way less spectacular, was Henriques' dismissal of Virat Kohli at 89, off of his new nemesis, Josh Hazlewood in the 2nd ODI.

Jadeja and Pandya script record partnership in 3rd ODI win

After two 20+ scores in the first two ODIs, Ravindra Jadeja showed up in Canberra and together with Hardik Pandya, took the team to their first ODI win in Australia. The left-hander scored a blazing 66* off 50 along with taking the ever-important wicket of the in-form Australian captain Aaron Finch to guide the Indian team to a win. Hardik Pandya’s 92* from 76 also played a huge role in India's slim 13-run victory.

India posted a total of 302 for the hosts who had already clinched the series 2-0. At 152/5 in 32 overs, India was in trouble once again but was rescued by the Pandya-Jadeja’s partnership. Jadeja has credited his time playing under former Indian captain MS Dhoni for his half-century, saying that he followed Dhoni's mantra "if we can take it till the last then we can score a lot of runs in the final four-five overs”. Both, Jadeja and Pandya are expected to make the cut for the India vs Australia 1st T20I.

Image Credits: Ravindra Jadeja Twitter

