Lankan Premier League To Feature 2 Ex-IPL Winners From India, Gayle & Afridi Biggest Picks

Sri Lanka plans to revive their franchise-based cricket league with the introduction of the Lankan Premier League (LPL 2020). The event is slated to commence on November 21 and end on December 13. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota will host all the matches of the competition. The recently concluded LPL draft saw several T20 stalwarts being picked up by the franchises ahead of the event.

Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the LPL draft was held online in the presence of owners and head coaches of the respective franchises. There were several operational challenges that occurred due to the online nature of the draft. The owners were unclear about the rules and also got disconnected several times from the LPL 2020 draft. Despite all the hindrances, the event was successfully concluded with franchises roping in exciting players for the league.

Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Andre Russell and David Miller to feature in LPL 2020

Swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Gayle, who returned to competitive cricket with a spectacular half-century in Dream11 IPL 2020 was roped in by Kandy Tuskers, who also have the likes of Kusal Perera, Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz and Kusal Mendis in their line-up. Colombo Kings roped in the likes of flamboyant all-rounder Andre Russell and proven batsman Faf du Plessis.

Galle Gladiators have some interesting picks for the league with veteran Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Colin Ingram and Sarfaraz Ahmed slated to represent the team, which is likely to be led by Lasith Malinga. Dambulla Hawks too aren't far behind their counterparts as they scalped David Miller, Carlos Brathwaite, as their overseas players.

Interestingly, two Indian players will also ply their wood in Lankan Premier League. Former Indian fast bowler Manpreet Gony will represent Colombo Kings alongside former wicketkeeper-batsman Manvinder Bisla. While Gony was a part of Chennai's Dream11 IPL winning team in 2010 and 2011, Bisla won the title with Kolkata in 2012, having played a match-winning knock of 89 in the final. Earlier, rumours were rife that Irfan Pathan, Praveen Kumar and Munaf Patel would be a part of the draft, but those have been quelled officially.

Sri Lanka Cricket also confirmed that all the overseas players and officials who will be a part of the league will have to undergo a strict 14-day quarantine period. The first leg of the tournament will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the final leg. A total of five teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. The team have also kept a few slots open in an attempt to strike a deal with more overseas players.

