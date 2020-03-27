Wasim Jaffer Likely To Replace Chandrakant Pandit As Vidarbha Coach: Report

Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who bid adieu to all forms of the game after a decorated cricketing career earlier this month, is all set to be the new coach of the Vidarbha cricket team. Wasim Jaffer spent the last few years of his domestic career with Vidarbha under the coaching of Chandrakant Pandit and the pair led the team to Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy titles in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 participation on Ben Stokes' mind despite tournament being in doubt

Wasim Jaffer to coach Vidarbha?

Pandit has left Vidarbha to coach Madhya Pradesh and according to multiple media reports, Wasim Jaffer is next in line to be the new Vidarbha coach as he shares a great rapport with the administration as well as the players. The source said that Wasim Jaffer could take Pandit's place.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: KXIP team 2020 star Jimmy Neesham has special request for Apple on Twitter ahead of IPL 2020

He added that after retiring, Wasim Jaffer is intending to get into coaching so he can very well start his career with Vidarbha. He further said that for now, there is no official work being done at the VCA (Vidarbha Cricket Association) but Wasim Jaffer has a good reputation among the players and those in the administration, so this possibility cannot be ruled out.

Wasim Jaffer said that he didn't get any communication from the VCA but if he gets the offer he would consider it. Wasim Jaffer added that as of now he hadn't received anything.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KXIP team 2020 star Mohammad Shami talks on safety during coronavirus, watch video

VCA President Anand Jaiswal said that discussions are still on and the decision wasn't yet made on who will take up the role. He added that nothing is final yet and because of the coronavirus situation, they can't conduct any meetings. He refrained from commenting further on who is being considered or ruled out and added that these are matters that can be decided after consultation with all officials in the cricket development committee. He concluded by saying that they can talk about all this only when the situation improves.

Wasim Jaffer was appointed as the batting coach of the KXIP team 2020 ahead of IPL 2020. However, the IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. There's still a cloud of uncertainty looming over the fate of IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | KXIP team 2020 star Glenn Maxwell sports sherwani in Indian engagement ceremony with Vini Raman

IMAGE COURTESY: WASIM JAFFER TWITTER