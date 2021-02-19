LEE Vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Match Preview

Leeward Islands Hurricanes (LEE) will go up against Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) in the twelfth match of the Super50 Cup 2021 (or the West Indies ODD) on Friday, February 19 at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. Here's a look at our LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction, probable LEE vs JAM playing 11 and LEE vs JAM Dream11 team.

LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction: LEE vs JAM Dream11 preview

Leeward Islands Hurricanes are currently at the second last (5th) spot of the Super50 Cup 2021 standings with four points. Keacy Carty and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning one and losing three. Jamaica Scorpions, on the other hand, are at the last spot of the table with zero points as they have lost all their past three games.

LEE vs JAM live: LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM local time, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda

Also Read l DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, South African T20 Challenge match preview

LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction: LEE vs JAM Dream11 team, squad list

LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad

Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Devon Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Amir Jangoo, Terrence Warde, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Keacy Carty, Colin Archibald, Hayden Walsh, Ross Powell, Nino Henry

LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction: Jamaica Scorpions squad

Andre McCarthy, Aldane Thomas, Paul Palmer, Derval Green, Odean Smith, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Javelle Glen

Also Read l MIN vs BAG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction: LEE vs JAM Dream11 team, top picks

Leeward Islands Hurricanes: Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Hayden Walsh

Jamaica Scorpions: Andre McCarthy, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell

LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction: LEE vs JAM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Thomas

Batsmen: Nitish Kumar, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Andre McCarthy

All-Rounders: Fabian Allen, Terrence Warde, Keacy Carty

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain

Also Read l RAS vs BAK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

LEE vs JAM live: LEE vs JAM match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Leeward Islands Hurricanes will come out on top in this contest.

The latest standings and upcoming matches!📅 Staying up to date of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup is just one click away!🖱️ #Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin



Click here▶️ https://t.co/AWycPaTtXY — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 18, 2021

Note: The LEE vs JAM match prediction and LEE vs JAM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEE vs JAM Dream11 team and LEE vs JAM Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

Image Source: Windies Cricket/ Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.