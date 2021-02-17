LEE Vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Super50 Cup 2021 Preview

The Leeward Islands will take on Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the tenth match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 17, 2021. Here is our LEE vs TRI Dream11 prediction, LEE vs TRI Dream11 team and LEE vs TRI Dream11 top picks.

The team points table, top run scorers & top wicket takers so far in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/tdCNUyBjQU — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 16, 2021

LEE vs TRI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The undefeated Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will lock horns with the Leeward Islands — who will come into the game on the back of their second loss of the series. T&T Red Force have had a tremendous campaign at the Super50 Cup 2021, winning dominant victories over the Jamaica Scorpions, the Windward Island Volcanoes and most recently, against the Barbados Pride. Evin Lewis and Jason Mohammed have been the go-to batsmen for T&T Red Force and are the leading run-scorers table for the tournament with 205 and 163 runs respectively.

Some ways away from Trinidad's 2nd place on the table are the Leeward Island Hurricanes, who are in 4th place with just 4 points to their name. The Leeward Islands, have only managed one win from their three games, beating Barbados Pride in between losses against Windward Volcanoes and Guyana. Nitish Kumar and Keacy Carty's 158 and 153 runs in the tournament make then the side's most reliable batsmen and No. 4 and 5 on the overall series list of high scorers.

LEE vs TRI playing 11 prediction

Leeward Islands - Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Keacy Carty, Devon Thomas (c), Amir Jangoo †, Hayden Walsh, Terrence Warde, Ashmead Nedd, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Denesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip

LEE vs TRI Key Players

Leeward Islands - Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Nitish Kumar

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force - Jason Mohammad, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard

LEE vs TRI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Evin Lewis (C), Jason Mohammad (VC), Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Kieran Powell

Allrounders: Kieron Pollard, Keacy Carty

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh

LEE vs TRI match prediction

According to our LEE vs TRI match prediction, Trinidad & Tobago Red Force will win this match.

Note: The LEE vs TRI Dream11 prediction and LEE vs TRI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEE vs TRI Dream11 team and LEE vs TRI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket

