Super50 Cup 2021 Leeward Islands Vs Trinidad Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

The Leeward Islands will take on Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the tenth match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on February 17, 2021. Here are the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad live streaming details, how to watch the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

The team points table, top run scorers & top wicket takers so far in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/tdCNUyBjQU — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 16, 2021

Also Read | Steve Smith Trolled For Comical Leaves As Unknown Bowler Sets Him Up Perfectly: WATCH

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Trinidad preview

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Leeward Islands, two teams with fairly contrasting fortunes, prepare to up against each other at the Super50 Cup on Wednesday. T&T Red Force started off their Super50 Cup 2021 campaign with a convincing 5-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions after chasing down their 258-run total in just 41 overs. They then scored another victory over the Windward Island Volcanoes and followed it up with a victory against Barbados in their last match.

Now undefeated at the tournament, T&T Red Force are at the second place on the table with 12 points. This is in stark difference to their competitors for this game, the Leeward Islands, who have only managed one win from their three games at the tournament. The team started off their Super50 Cup campaign with a loss against the Windward Volcanoes but came back strong with a victory over Barbados Pride. However, a 5-wicket loss in their last game against Guyana means that the Leeward Islands are now at the 4th place on the table with just 4 points.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Ignores Recent Controversy, Has Epic Reply To Harbhajan Singh's Birthday Wish

Super50 Cup live in India: Leeward Islands vs Trinidad live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the Leeward Islands vs Trinidad live streaming. For Leeward Islands vs Trinidad live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: Gautam Gambhir Boldly Compares THIS Rising Star To Andre Russell

Super50 Cup 2021: Leeward Islands vs Trinidad pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts some rain at 10 PM local time in Antigua. The temperature will be 27°C at its highest with humidity at 66% and little cloud cover. From the Super20 Cup matches that have taken place at this ground so far, it is obvious that there are runs on offer as well as wickets for bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest.

Also Read | Mohammed Azharuddeen Names Two Teams Who Are Favourites To Go For Him At IPL 2021 Auction

Image Credits: West Indies Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.