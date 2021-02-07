LEI Vs WNI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Game Preview

The Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands will lock horns in the first match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The encounter is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, February 7. Here, we take a look at LEI vs WNI live scores, LEI vs WNI match prediction, and the top picks for LEI vs WNI playing 11.

LEI vs WNI Dream11 prediction: LEI vs WNI live match preview

The Leeward Islands ended up as the runners-up in the last edition of the domestic competition. The side enjoyed a dominant run in the group stage as well, where they lost only two out of their eight fixtures. The Windward Islands, on the other hand, could manage only two wins in their campaign and will be hopeful of a better performance this year. The teams will look to go all guns blazing in the opening match of the tournament, as they look to get off the mark on the points table from the first game itself. Both sides have impressive line-ups, and a tooth-and-nail fight is on the cards.

LEI vs WNI Dream11 prediction: LEI vs WNI squads

LEI: Devon Thomas, Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, and Terance Warde.

WNI: Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, and Kevin Stoute.

LEI vs WNI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LEI vs WNI playing 11

K Powell

D Thomas

A Fletcher

S Ambris

LEI vs WNI match prediction: LEI vs WNI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: D Thomas, E Stewart

Batsmen: A Fletcher (C), D Maloney, K Powell (VC), N Kumar

All-rounders: S Ambris, T Warde

Bowlers: A Nedd, H Walsh, O Mccoy

LEI vs WNI live: LEI vs WNI Dream11 prediction

As per our LEI vs WNI Dream11 prediction, the Leeward Islands will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LEI vs WNI Dream11 prediction, top picks and LEI vs WNI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs WNI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Unsplash.com

