LIG Vs NOD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Live

Lightning Cricket (LIG) are all set to take on the Northern Diamonds (NOD) in a league match in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Grace Road in Leicester. The match between the two teams will be played on Saturday, September 5 at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our LIG vs NOD match prediction, LIG vs NOD Dream11 team and the probable LIG vs NOD playing 11.
Both the teams have had an indifferent start to their campaign. While NOD are on the top of the points table in North Group after two successive wins, LIG are rooted at the bottom of the table. NOD will look to carry on their winning momentum whereas LIG will look to upset NOD and win their first match of the tournament.
Tammy Beaumont, Kirstie Gordon, A Freeborn, Sarah Bryce, B Harmer, Grace Ballinger, Ria Fackrell, S Pai, A Preslad, Kathryn Bryce (c), Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, I Sims, L Kellog, Lucy Higham, Nancy Harman and Sophie Munro.
Lauren Winfield (c), Katherine Burnt, Linsey Smith, Natalie Sciver, Bess Heath, Holly Armitage, A Campbell, L Dobson, R Hopkins, Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Alex Macdonald, L Tipton, H Fenby, P Graham, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, R Slater and E Telford.
LIG will be without the services of Kirstie Gordon and Tammy Beaumont who are unavailable for the match. NOD will miss the services of Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, and Linsey Smith.
As per our LIG vs NOD match prediction, NOD will be favourites to win the match