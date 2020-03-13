The Debate
WATCH: No Fans To Return Ball, Lockie Ferguson Forced To Rush Into Stands & Search Himself

Cricket News

Lockie Ferguson searched for the ball in the empty SCG stands after Aaron Finch had deposited the ball into the crowd area during the 1st ODI on Friday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lockie

Lockie Ferguson had a good day with the ball in hand during the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The first ODI is being played in an empty SCG stadium due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has spread its tentacles all over the world and even the Kiwi pacer had a tough time as well during the first innings of the contest when the Kiwis were fielding.

MASSIVE: IPL 2020 put off till April 15 amid coronavirus fears; BCCI issues statement

READ: Herschelle Gibbs disappointed but has mature response as World Safety Series is called off

 Ferguson searches for the ball in stands

It had so happened that on the very first ball of the 19th over, Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch had dispatched Ish Sodhi's delivery into the stands. However, as there were no people in the stands, one of the players had to go to the crowd area and throw the ball back to the field and it was Lockie Ferguson who did the needful. He went into the stands and was seen fetching the ball which he eventually got and then he threw it back to the field. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Ferguson finished with figures of 2/60 in his 9 overs at an economy rate of 6.67.

WATCH: David Warner has no clue he's scored a 50 at empty SCG; mates have hearty laugh

Australia post 258/7

Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch added 124 runs for the opening stand after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The southpaw top-scored for the visitors with 67 while captain Finch and youngster Marnus Labuchagne registered scores of 60 and 56 respectively as the former world champions posted a fighting total of 258/7 in their 50 overs. 

READ: Brian Lara makes big positive claim about Team India despite New Zealand away humbling

First Published:
COMMENT
