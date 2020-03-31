Lord's Parking Lot To Turn Into COVID-19 Battleground For Medical Staff Support: Report

In a fight against the coronavirus pandemic, England cricket’s Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) recently decided to show support by lending the parking space of the Lord’s Cricket Ground for National Health Service (NHS) workers. Apart from lending the Lord’s parking lot, the MCC will also be providing the storage areas of Lord's to the United Kingdom’s (UK) Wellington Hospital amidst the UK lockdown situation. A senior MCC official recently released a statement that the club is intending to utilise as many elements of Lord’s CricketGround to fight against the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

In light of the current situation regarding the outbreak of Covid-19, MCC has been in continued dialogue with Westminster City Council as to how the Club can utilise elements of Lord’s for the good of the community. — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 30, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus: Landmarks Across UK Turns Blue To Salute NHS in London Staff Working Tirelessly

England cricket: Lord’s assistance against coronavirus amidst UK lockdown

In the statement, the MCC official also said that the club has provided 75 parking spaces of Lord’s to the staff of Wellington Hospital, St John's Hospital and several others. The club will also be providing food to City Harvest London in order to feed the hungry as the UK lockdown continues. According to medical reports from March 30, the UK has reported with 1,411 deaths due to the coronavirus and over 21,000 cases of coronavirus affected patients so far.

Also Read | Coronavirus: West Indies Offer To Host Entire England Cricket's Home Summer In June 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus: England Cricket Set To Suffer Losses Greater Than In 2 World Wars Combined

Coronavirus strikes England cricket amidst UK lockdown

With the widespread impact of the coronavirus, the UK lockdown continues to be in effect. The threat of the disease has already impact cricketing activities across the country as the entire English home summer was recently postponed until further notice. The home summer also included the much-anticipated franchise-based tournament The Hundred, which now looks uncertain to go ahead as per its original schedule.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Advises Countrymen To Stay Home During UK Lockdown Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read | Big Fight: Motormouth Morgan Slams UK PM Boris on Non-essentials Working Amid UK Lockdown